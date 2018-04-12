Tell me if this sounds familiar: You're hooking up with a guy (could be your SO or a rando) and he tries to sell you on the idea of not using a condom. You stand your ground, declaring, "no glove, no love,” only to have them pout about condoms not "feeling as good." My guess is that this scenario is one you've seen on repeat since you've been sexuality active. But guess what? I'm calling shenanigans on this anti-condom conspiracy, because sex with a condom is hotter than unprotected sex. Like way hotter.

I know what you’re thinking: But, what about the sensitivity? Is every person who's ever told me they don’t enjoy sex as much with a condom lying? Well, let’s take a look at some data. In their Millennial Sex Survey, SKYN condoms discovered that 88 percent of condom users are satisfied while 82 percent of non-users are satisfied with their sex lives. So, sex with a condom is not only as good as without one, but it's actually better. Is your mind blown? Well, when you really think about it, this actually makes sense. There are a lot of reasons why sex with a condom is way more enjoyable — both during and after. How so? I'm glad you asked.

1 The Sex Lasts Longer Giphy The same SKYN study found that “42 percent of condom users report that sex typically lasts 30 minutes or longer compared to 32 percent of non-users.” And since some people need a little more time to get from point A to point B (if you know what I’m sayin’) that extra time helps ensure everyone has a good time.

2 You Can Relax And Be In The Moment Giphy Speaking of having a good time, it’s pretty hard to relax and let go if you’re distracted worrying about the pregnancy and STI risks involved in what you’re doing. On their site, Planned Parenthood says it best. “Condoms let you focus on pleasure and your partner without worrying about pregnancy or STDs. Safer sex is better sex because it stops stress from killing the mood.” True! With a condom you can just be in the moment, focusing on the (fun) task at hand.

3 They Don’t Have To Pull Out Giphy You know that awkward moment when there is a scramble to pull out (which all to often goes wrong. Please don’t use the pull out method!) just in time to finish, ahem, elsewhere? You don’t ever get the intimate closeness that can come with them staying put. But, if you do...

4 You Don’t Have To Do That Awkward Shuffle To The Bathroom Giphy Ladies, you know exactly what I am talking about when you have to book it to the bathroom with your knees pressed together like a sticky penguin. Condoms are just so much tidier.

5 Clean Sheets Giphy Speaking of keeping it tidy, condoms keep your sheets from looking like a blacklight reactive crime scene. With a condom, all of that DNA is discretely and conveniently disposed of in its latex receptacle before it even has a chance to mess up your freshly washed linens.

6 No Pregnancy Scare Drama Giphy If you want to be able to look at a calendar without descending into a full-blown mathematical panic about 28-day cycles, then strap it up. Who needs that kind of drama? Plus, constantly having pregnancy anxiety is a real mood killer. Not. Hot.