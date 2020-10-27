Clare Crawley is making headlines as this season's Bachelorette, but she's only the latest in a long line of leads who came before her. In the promo for the Oct. 27 episode of The Bachelorette, Clare gets a visit from one of the women who's been in her shoes before: DeAnna Pappas. But when she isn't giving advice to Clare on The Bachelorette, what is DeAnna Pappas up to in 2020? The former Bachelorette is busy with her family.

DeAnna first joined Bachelor Nation as one of the final two women during Brad Womack's first season of The Bachelor. After that, she got to be the lead herself as the Season 4 Bachelorette. She ended that season with an engagement to to pro snowboarder Jesse Csincsak, but they broke it off later that year. It all worked out for DeAnna, though, because she got engaged to her husband Stephen Stagliano in 2010. The couple has been married for nine years now and they have two children: Addison, who was born in in February 2014, and Austin, who was born in March 2016.

Now, DeAnna focuses a lot of her time on her family and sharing those experiences with the world. She blogs about her life at DeannaStag.com. On her site, she writes, "DeAnna Stagliano is currently living in Los Angeles with her husband, Stephen, and their two adorable kids, Addison and Austin. This mama on a budget is thrilled to share her fashion finds, recipes, travels, and experiences with all of you, her friends!"

DeAnna also has an IGTV series called Moms in Cars, which is inspired by her family and the desire to get a little quiet time alone in the car every now and then. "I started to realize all the weird things I would do in my car just to get a break, like eating candy bars or sneaking ice cream or binge-watching Netflix in my car. So that parlayed into having some of my friends in the backseat and taking about parenthood and their career and life in general," she told Bustle earlier this year. "Most of the time it's just me poking fun at myself."

DeAnna didn't find lasting love among the men in her season of The Bachelorette, but her journey on the show led her to life as a wife and mom. Hopefully she can take some of what she learned on that journey and impart it to Clare as the newest Bachelorette navigates her own journey.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.