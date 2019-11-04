What Is Apple TV+'s 'The Banker' About? It Has A Major Marvel Reunion

At long last, Apple's streaming service is finally here, and fans can now get a first look at Apple TV+'s first major original film. Apple TV+ dropped on Nov. 1 with a slate of brand-new original TV shows, including the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led newsroom drama The Morning Show and Hailee Steinfeld's poetically anachronistic Dickinson. But the new service had yet to unveil its film side... until now. The Banker marks Apple TV+'s first major foray into original films, so fans might be wondering what it's about. Luckily, the first trailer is here to introduce fans to the upcoming movie.

The new film will be a treat for Marvel superfans, since it reunites Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson in the lead roles. But their new characters are totally different from Falcon and Nick Fury. In The Banker, Mackie and Jackson play real-life businessmen Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, respectively. Based on the true story of Garrett and Morris' business partnership, the film will follow the men's shrewd plan to become financial giants in the 1950s and '60s.

That is where Nicholas Hoult comes in as Matt Steiner, a key player in Garrett and Morris' plan. The two men train Steiner — a working-class man who knows nothing about the high society of big business — to become the face of their company in order to circumvent the racial prejudices that disallowed black men from succeeding in the real estate industry in that era.

In real life, Garrett and Morris' scheme worked well at first, but the ruse could not last forever. Garrett and Morris were slammed with a hefty lawsuit following the collapse of one of their banks in 1964. The movie appears to follow their story from the beginning of the plan, through to the fallout.

Get a first look at the new movie for yourself below.

Apple TV on YouTube

The Banker will mark Apple TV+'s first big-budget original feature film. The new streamer has already released the nature documentary The Elephant Queen upon its launch, and will release the teen drama Hala on Nov. 22.

The Banker will have a short theatrical run beginning on Dec. 6, and then it will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Jan. 31, 2020.