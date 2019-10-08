The Bachelor Nation drama just keeps getting more and more complicated. Rachel Lindsay recently addressed her feud with former bestie Raven Gates, leaving fans heartbroken when she revealed that she never wants to be her friend again. Now, last season's Bachelor is stirring the pot even more by providing his opinion... and he's stirring the pot pretty hard. What happened with Rachel Lindsay and Colton Underwood? Apparently, they do not get along at all.

Fighting is nothing new to the Bachelor franchise, but usually the conflicts occur between contestants in the same season of the show. After all, competing for one person's heart is enough to make anybody riled up to start fighting. It's less common to see two former leads of different seasons duke it out. And yet, that's exactly what's going on with Colton and Rachel.

Us Weekly posted an Instagram about Rachel and Raven's feud and Colton reportedly sounded off with his opinion on it in the comments section. He reportedly wrote, "Shocker. Rachel mad at another person... does she like anyone?" He reportedly later added an even longer comment on another Us Weekly Instagram post that read:

I'm not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business. What is my business is the countless number of times she's spoke poorly of me… including that time she ran her mouth about me to Cassie…Funny thing is I have never met her.

Rachel hasn't weighed in on her drama with Colton, although she did previously say on a 2018 episode of The Morning Toast podcast that she was "not a big fan" of Colton becoming the next Bachelor. It's unclear if and when Rachel has spoken negatively about Colton and his relationship with Cassie Randolph, from his season of The Bachelor. But, based on Colton's reported comment, there are "countless" times that Rachel has had negative things to say about him and Cassie. Elite Daily has reached out to Colton, Rachel, and Raven for comment, but received no response by the time of this publication.

Rachel alluded to her feud with Raven on a recent episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. When she was asked about the details, she said that she promised she wouldn't reveal them, but it was a pretty big deal. "It was enough for me not to want to be friends with her," Rachel said on the show. She went on to say that she "never will be" friends with Raven again, so it's clear that once Rachel breaks ties with someone, she really means it.

Based on Rachel's previous experience with feuds, a reconciliation between Rachel and Colton doesn't seem very likely. It's too bad that Rachel and Colton can't connect, since being a lead in the Bachelor franchise is a such a unique experience and they'd likely be able to bond over it. Maybe some day the former Bachelor and former Bachelorette will make up. But they probably will have to at least meet for the first time in order to do so.

