Game of Thrones Season 8 arrives in a few short weeks, but the wait for it has been long. It's been over two years since the disastrous ice melt announcing the release date for Season 7 happened. Does anyone even remember what happened last season after nearly 22 months? What happened to Jon Snow in Game of Thrones Season 7? It's an excellent moment to run down everything that's happened to the King In The North heading into the final episodes.

Jon Snow was born at the end of Robert's Rebellion and brought to Winterfell by Ned Stark, who claimed the boy was his bastard. When fans first meet him, Jon is determined to join the Night's Watch alongside his Uncle Benjen, to give his life purpose. After going to Castle Black, he spends a season undercover with the wildings, experiences love and loss, get elected Lord Commander upon his return, only to learn the real threat to the Seven Kingdoms is the Night King. However, before he can do anything about it, he's killed in a coup.

Luckily, he gets resurrected and grabs this loophole to get himself out of the Night's Watch. (He was only sworn to be a member until he died!) Freed from his duties, he raises an army, takes back Winterfell from Ramsay Bolton, and get named King in the North.

HBO

When last season began, Jon was struggling to lead the North. He hears about Daenerys Targaryen arriving on Dragonstone and decides to take a small contingent to ask her for help, or at least access to the dragonglass mines so the North can arm themselves.

It wasn't quite "love at first sight," but Jon and Daenerys form a bond, especially once she come to believe the Night King is real. To convince the Lannisters of the threat, he takes a team to capture a wight. However, once the Night King is alerted to their presence, things go badly.

Upon hearing the team is in danger, Daenerys swoops in, rescuing everyone but Jon, losing a dragon in the process. Not that Snow was going to die twice in less than 20 episodes. Benjen, now a half-wight, gets him back to the castle at Eastwatch.

HBO

At the summit with the Lannisters, Jon Snow publicly bends the knee to Daenerys, in exchange for her help in defeating the Night King. On their way to Winterfell, the two of them sleep together, cementing their relationship.

Perhaps though, the most important thing is what doesn't happen to Jon in Season 7. While he's off heroically doing things, his brother, Bran, now the Three-Eyed Raven, is looking back through time. His best friend, Sam, is studying at the Citadel. Between the two of them, they put the pieces of Jon's past together and discover he's not a bastard at all. He's a true-born Targaryen, son of Rhaegar, and the heir to the Seven Kingdoms.

Now, Jon is heading to Winterfell to learn this truth. How will it change his life? Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET.