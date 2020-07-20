Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy begins at a very auspicious moment. Sir Reginald Hargreeves, the school's founder and patriarch, has died. His five remaining adopted children return home for the funeral, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, and Vanya. Hargreeves initially adopted seven children, but Number Six, Ben, died a few years back, and Number Five disappeared in a time travel accident before he picked himself a real name. But Five returns, falling from the sky just as the ceremony ends. So what happened to Five in The Umbrella Academy Season 1? His wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey life just got a little weird.

When Five returns in 2019, he's been missing since the age of 13, in 2002. In our time, he's been gone 17 years. But in his time, it's been somewhere around 45 years, most of which was spent alone on a desolated Earth post-apocalypse, with only a mannequin, Dolores, for company. In the last few years, he was rescued, recruited by a group known as the Temps Commission. The Commission, as most call them, are timekeepers. They're a bureau dedicated to keeping the timeline from being altered by either well-meaning or malicious forces.

Tortured by his experience of living in a post-apocalyptic world, Five does some research and confirms, to his horror, that his own family is responsible for the world ending. Determined to fix it, he illegally travels to 2019 to gather them together and save the world.

There are just three problems. The first is that the rest of Five's siblings have grown up. They're no longer 13-year-old idealists trying to save the world, but wounded adults who are all deeply in need of therapy. They're not interested in teaming back up, and they aren't sure they believe Five anyway.

The second problem is the Commission. They are dedicated to keeping the timeline from being altered, even by well-meaning souls like Five. Five's boss, the Handler, takes his going AWOL personally and sends Hazel and ChaCha, two trained assassins, after him and his family.

The final problem is that Five doesn't know what sets off the end of the world. When he finally realizes it's Vanya finally discovering and taking control of her long-suppressed abilities, it's too late. He missed the chance to stop her accessing them; he missed the opportunity to prevent his sibling from locking her up over them out of fear. And he misses the opportunity to keep her from escaping.

In the end, Five's actions are what cause the end of the world, by gathering his siblings together and trying to take down Vanya. They accidentally cause her laser beam to go wide and hit the moon, destroying and the Earth along with it.

Five does do one thing right, though. In the seconds before the world ends, he gathers his siblings together in a circle, including Vanya. As the world explodes, he hurls them back in time to reset the timeline to make it right.

Unfortunately, it seems the apocalypse may have followed. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday, July 31, with 10 episodes.