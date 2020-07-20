When The Umbrella Academy premiered in 2018, it introduced a new band of superheroes. These were mutant children forced into a faux "Xavier's School for Gifted Children" all grown up and desperately in need of therapy from their experience. But none of the Hargreeves kids were more broken by their childhood than Vanya, the one without superpowers, Number 7 of seven kids. Except, by the time the show was a few episodes in, it was clear this wasn't true. So what happened to Vanya in The Umbrella Academy Season 1? Her powers finally manifested.

Vanya is the "normal" Hargreeves. She has no super-strength like Luther, no reflexes like Diego, no ability to manipulate like Allison. She can't commune with the dead like Klaus, she can't bring forth monsters like Ben, and she doesn't time travel like Five. And yet, when Vanya feels emotions, the world shakes, even if she's trained herself not to notice. And when she plays the violin, something magical happens. , even though (once again) she's trained herself to play without passion, as if something inside her knows what it will unleash.

Vanya also has never been in a relationship, so when Leonard Peabody, a new student shows up, and sparks fly, she's hesitant. But Leonard seems to care for her in a way she's never experienced, doesn't care if she's ordinary. He sees the special inside where she's been told her whole life there is none.

Netflix

Except, Leonard is lying to her. He's an Umbrella Academy wannabe named Harold Jenkins, born on the same day as the rest of the siblings and obsessed with being one of them. When Allison tries to warn Vanya, her rage at the idea she's being used, and her denial bring her powers out for the first time, and she slits Allison's throat with her violin bow.

When she confronts Harold, he admits Allison was right. Unlike Vanya, he deserved to be in the Umbrella Academy, who is a powerless, gutless freak. Vanya murders Harold with her powers and runs away.

The rest of her siblings round-up Vanya, and it is revealed Hargreeves abused Vanya into suppressing her abilities. She was so strong and dangerous; she could not be controlled. Luther and the rest of the Hargreeves siblings decide to follow their father's plan, locking Vanya away.

Netflix

But not even bars can hold Vanya now that she can access her powers. She breaks out and destroys the Academy, killing Pogo, the chimpanzee who guarded the secret of her abilities for years. She heads to the theater for her recital, and takes up her violin, playing her powers into a frenzy.

Realizing that the year of abuse Vanya experienced and their betrayal is what causes the world to end, the Hargreeves siblings race in to get Vanya to stop. But their distraction causes the laser beam shooting out of her instrument to go wide. It hits the moon, breaking it into a million pieces, and ending the world.

As The Umbrella Academy Season 1 ends, Five and the rest of the siblings grab Vanya, determined to time travel back to where it all started. As they disappear, the world explodes behind them.