On Friday, March 2, it was reported that shots were fired at Central Michigan University. According to local ABC news station WXYZ Detroit, police responded to reports of shots at the university. Students and faculty also received an automated phone call that reported that police were responding to reports of shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall, which is a dorm building. Elite Daily has reached out to the university for more information, but did not hear back at time of publication.

"There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter," the official Central Michigan Twitter account posted on Friday morning at about 9:30 a.m. ET. "If you see something suspicious, call 911."

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, police confirmed that two people were shot. According to WXYZ Detroit, police confirmed that the two people who were shot have died.

Central Michigan Life, the university's student paper, tweeted that Sherry Knight, associate vice president of university communications, said that the university is telling students to stay in place and not to leave their dorm room or on campus buildings. CM Life also tweeted that classes have been canceled and the school is on lockdown.

As of 10:25 a.m. ET, according to the City of Mount Pleasant Twitter account, the suspect is still at large and is "armed and dangerous." The city reports that the suspect is a 19-year-old black male who was wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie, although he may have taken off the hoodie. Locals are being told to not approach the man if they see him and to instead call 911.

More to come.