Celebrity couples are a dime a dozen. Put two beautiful people together and there is a good chance of fireworks. However, celebrity couples that actually stand the test of time… now that is really special. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady may actually be the ultimate celebrity golden couple. Not only because they look like they may actually be made of gold (seriously, it's like looking at the sun), but because they have stayed together for more than a decade and look happier than ever. So, what's their secret? The answer may be in what Gisele Bundchen is like as a partner.

Bundchen was born July 20 under the astrological sign of Cancer, and if there is one thing this sign does well, it’s love on their partner and make them feel like the center of the universe. Ruled by the Moon, this sign has an intense connection to their emotions and is overflowing with empathy, which gives them the gift of intuition. They are able to tap into the needs and wants of the people they love so they can anticipate them. The result is a partner who feels seen and appreciated like they never have been before. This goes a long way toward balancing out this sign’s tendency toward passive aggressiveness. Hey, we all have our pros and cons, but Cancer definitely has a lot more of former than the latter. Here's what else we can divine about what Bundchen is like a partner based on her zodiac sign.

She’s loving and passionate. gisele on Instagram It may take a little time and work to earn a Cancer’s love and trust, especially if they’ve had their hearts broken in the past, but once you get past all those walls, look out. This is a sign that is very in touch with their emotions and they have a ton of love to give. Between being a water sign and being ruled by the Moon, they have no choice to but to follow their hearts, which means that their partner is going to experience an outpouring of passion the likes of which they likely haven’t experienced before. This can be felt in all aspects of the relationship, including the bedroom where Cancer sees physical love as a chance to improve their bond and connect on an even deeper level.

She can struggle to contain her emotions. gisele on Instagram While Cancer’s connection to their emotions means they have a huge heart full of empathy and passion, it also means when they are hurting they are hurting. Emotional wounds cut deep for this ultra-sensitive sign, so it's essential that you be careful with your words. They can also take longer to heal, so fights or betrayals of trust will take a long, long time to full get over for Cancer — if ever.