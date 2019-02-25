If you’ve ever seen Gina Rodriguez and her fiancé Joe LoCicero on the red carpet together, you know these two are the embodiment of couples goals. No one looks happier to be together or more in love than this duo, who just seem can’t keep their eyes off one another — and really, who could blame them? Frankly, it's not all that surprising when you consider what Gina Rodriguez is like as a partner based on her zodiac sign. Rodriguez was born July 30 under the the sign of Leo and, if you’ve ever had the good fortune to love a lioness, you know that this is a sign that, once you have their heart and feel the warmth and passion of their love, is almost impossible to let go.

Leo is a sign that oozes charm. They get a bit of a bad rep for their tendency to always need to be the center of attention, but that's not totally fair. Sure, they love the limelight and their natural charisma means that they often get it, but that's only half the story when it comes to this surprisingly deep sign. They are actually the most generous of all the zodiac and love to lavish love on their partners as much as they love seeing it reciprocated and reflected in their partner’s eyes. So, when they find their one true love, it’s a powerful connection. Here's what else we can divine about what is like to be loved by Rodriguez, based on her astrological sign.

For Leo to be happy in love they have to feel desired and appreciated. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In order to be happy and fulfilled in their relationship, this sign needs to feel the love and adoration radiating from their partner. This is all thanks to Leo being ruled by the Sun, and like that heavenly body, they want their relationships to revolve around them. They want all their partner’s attention lavished upon them and respond positively to flattery and compliments. Fortunately, this tendency is balanced by the sign’s famously warm heart and generous nature, which helps to make them so lovable that it’s hard not admire and appreciate them.

Leo is extremely passionate Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There is no shortage of passion in this fire sign, which makes loving one intoxicating and downright addictive. In the bedroom, they are enthusiastic and adventurous lovers who don't take themselves too seriously. Where all this passion can sometimes create a problem is when it manifests in a short temper. Anger flares easily in this sign, but the good news is that it burns out quickly and the generally optimistic and warm Leo can't stay upset or hold grudges for long. That said, loving a Leo can sometimes be a bit of a roller coaster.