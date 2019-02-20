I have to admit: I tend to pay closer attention to celebrity couples who bring the drama. The makeups, the breakups, the cheating rumors... I can’t seem to look away. The problem is, I always risk missing the relationships that really are worthy of my attention. Take Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero, for example. These two radiate love when they're on the red carpet together — but then, that actually isn’t too much of a surprise when you take Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero's astrological compatibility into account, because they're a couple of fire signs whose love burns so bright, I've got to wear shades. (Sorry, couldn't resist.)

Rodriguez was born July 30, under the the sign of Leo, and LoCicero was born August 9, which means he is a Leo, too. For all the fiery passion of their zodiac sign, however, their romance was actually pretty sweet and straightforward. The two first met some time in early 2016, when when LoCicero snagged a cameo role as a stripper on Rodriguez's show Jane the Virgin. In February 2017, Rodriguez posted a six-month anniversary picture on her Instagram, which means they probably started dating some time in August, 2016. It didn't take long for these two to make their red carpet debut in November 2016, at the Marie Claire Young Women's Honors awards show. In August 2018, LoCicero put a ring on it and the couple have been happily engaged ever since. But here's the thing: This isn't the typical more turbulent path for a Leo/Leo relationship, which means that these two are even more compatible than their signs usually are. Here's what else we can divine about their relationship, based on their astrological compatibility.

Leo’s biggest hurdle in a relationship is their competitive nature. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A Leo/Leo relationship is not the easiest to make work in the zodiac but, when it does, it can be a beautiful and fulfilling combination. In order to achieve that, this prideful sign will have to get over their innate competitiveness. You see, this sign, like its ruling the planet the Sun, typically expects to be the star of the relationship and the one whom everything revolves around. So, as you can imagine, when you put two Leos together this can create some friction. However, if there is love here and a desire to put ego aside for the sake of the relationship, these two can find a balance that allows each to shine and feel the love and adoration from the other.

Trust and communication are this couple’s strong points. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leo is a very warm-hearted and loyal sign, so when these two come together it’s a case of like recognizing like. They know that whatever struggles they face, one thing they can count on is their trust in one another. It also helps that these two speak the same language. While others may not be able to recognize the deep emotion that runs beneath their shiny surface, Leos know each other’s true hearts. This creates the kind of shorthand between couples that can really ease communication and help them to get through through any rough patches they will face over the years.