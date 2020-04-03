It's been 13 years since the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired, and now, 18 seasons in, the famous family is more vocal than ever about what goes down on the show — both the good and the bad. Just as viewers had a lot to say about the brutal fight between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian that took place in the season premiere, so did their mom and sisters. The Kardashian family's tweets about Kim and Kourtney's fist fight on Twitter prove their feelings are all over the place — just like fans'.

The aftermath of the fight played out on the Thursday, April 2, episode of KUWTK, and showed Kourtney explaining why she felt triggered by Kim's comments about her lack of work ethic. Khloé, meanwhile, took Kim's side, which aggravated Kourtney even more. While momager, Kris Jenner, and their sister Kylie Jenner weren't directly involved in the disagreement, they were among the family members who chimed in about the situation on Twitter.

Aside from Kourtney's comments in the episode, she took to Twitter to, once again, clarify that her main priority is raising her three children. She then asked people to respect her decision to not want to film, writing, "Raising children is a job as well. In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt."

Kris, who was in Paris for Fashion Week when the fight went down, tweeted, "I'm in Paris and meanwhile my girls are beating each other up at home lol.. I swear I can't leave for 5 minutes!!"

She also joked about the cameras showing Khloé cleaning her walls shortly after the brawl went down.

Kris shared a more somber sentiment after Kourtney broke down in tears.

Kylie's tweet was so vague that it's not really clear who's team she was on.

Kim simply noted that she can't wait for the next episode when they leave the negative vibes behind.

Khloé had a lot to say, starting with her frustration toward Kourtney.

But then, she gave Kim and Kourt credit for being good parents.

And finally, Khloé noted Kourtney was acting so out of character.

While Kendall, who was in the room when the fight happened, didn't tweet on Thursday night, she had a lot to say during the episode. Kendall had some wise words to share with Khloé, suggesting Kourtney's rough breakup with Scott Disick was contributing to her behavior now. Hear what she had to say below.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Kourtney has since decided to take a break from filming, so while fans may not see as much of her in the upcoming episodes, it's definitely what she needed to get back to a place of happiness.