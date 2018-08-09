If you haven't already heard the good news, Burger King is selling Surge soda. The beloved '90s drink is back for a limited time at the fast food joint. If you are anything like me, it's probably been a hot minute since you took a sip of Surge. It's definitely one of those drinks that defined (and reminds you of) the '90s. After such a long hiatus you may be asking yourself, "What does Surge soda taste like?" Burger King's latest drink is a throwback flavor.

According to a press release announcing the delicious soda news, Coca-Cola stopped producing Surge in 2003, and what a shame that was. For anyone who's counting, that's a good 16 years ago. Surge has made a few appearances here and there, but none quite like its most recent debut on tap at select Burger King locations nationwide. Suffice to say, it's been a while since I've had a sip of Surge soda. It's time for the two of us to get reacquainted.

The throwback drink is branded as a "citrus-flavored soda with other natural flavors," according to Coca-Cola. Citrus can mean a lot of things. There's a big difference between a grapefruit and an orange. Surge isn't any of those flavors, though. The Coca-Cola product has notes of lemon and lime. It's been said that Surge was Coca-Cola's answer to Pepsi's Mountain Dew (which, oh btw, is still alive and kickin'). The two drinks do share similar flavor profiles. It's kind of like a mashup between Sprite and Mountain Dew.

As a kid, I drank Surge straight from the can. I will personally take fountain soda over canned soda any day. I'm not sure what it is about fountain soda, but it always tastes so much better. This time, Burger King has the clear advantage because Surge is only available from Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. Perhaps it's the fresher ingredients? Whatever it is, the mix of the citrusy syrup and carbonation is giving me total '90s nostalgia. It's not overpowering, just enough to transport me back to the late '90s when Surge first came out. The touch screen soda machine is doing it right, because Surge tastes just like how I remember the stuff when I was growing up.

Sure, there were Squeeze-Its, Fruitopia, and Hi-C in the '90s, but were they really ever as good as Surge? I don't think so. If you're longing for a trip down memory lane, head to your nearest Burger King for a taste of nostalgia. Just be sure that your local BK has a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine because that's the only way to get it on tap right now. Surge and Burger King is the ultimate partnership. A flame-grilled Whopper and a Surge? That's about as '90s as a meal can get these days. Surge will be sticking around until February 2019, according to Coca-Cola Freestyle. I know that seems like a lifetime from now, but it'll be here before you know it. Plus, the sooner you reintroduce your taste buds to the fine flavors of Surge, the better.