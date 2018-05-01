In spite of my intense love for all things "food," I usually don't have much of a sweet tooth (unless, of course, it happens to involve chocolate). I absolutely love anything that has little hint of cocoa, whether it's in the form of chocolate itself, ice cream, candy, cake, or coffee. If you've been wondering what Starbucks' Triple Mocha Frappuccino tastes like, it's a chocolate lover's dream come true.

If you've never had Starbucks' classic Mocha Frappuccino, then you should probably re-evaluate your life choices. The Triple Mocha Frappuccino is somewhat similar to the original, but it's an entirely different story. Upon your first sip, you'll taste cold mocha and bursts of coffee, along with an icy aftertaste of Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream. It's one of life's greatest miracles. If you're up on coffee trends, it's where the party's at nowadays.

Don't get me wrong: The Triple Mocha Frappuccino is quite similar to the original Mocha Frappuccino. However, the Triple Mocha Frappuccino is somehow ten times more bold and potent than the OG, and the texture is even better than before. It's the glow-up of the century, y'all — and if you haven't had it, then you need to change that as soon as possible.

If you happen to own some sort of camera, or even a phone with a camera, then I'd definitely bring it to Starbucks with you. The Triple Mocha Frappuccino is incredibly photogenic, and you'll definitely want to snap a few pics. With layers of mocha coffee frappuccino, Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream, and dark mocha sauce, it's a gorgeous sight to see. Is this considered one of the Wonders of the World? If it somehow isn't already, it should be. It's the photo opportunity of a freaking lifetime, people.

If you don't trust my opinions as to how delicious it is, coffee fans and Starbucks connoisseurs nationwide are falling in love with it. Between its delicious taste, gorgeous looks, and, of course, its all-around exciting debut, the world is so hyped.

The Triple Mocha Frappuccino officially became available on May 1, 2018 in Starbucks restaurants throughout the United States and in Canada. It's one of the first permanent items to hit the Frappuccino menu in several years, along with the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino, which is essentially the next-level Caramel Frappuccino. However, both the Triple Mocha and Ultra Caramel aren't replacing the original Mocha and Caramel Frappuccinos. All four frappuccinos are set to remain on the Starbucks Frappuccino menu for the foreseeable future. Honestly, the more frappuccino choices, the better. I'm all about variety.

Also joining the Starbucks menu on May 1 is the Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream. It consists of cold brew coffee, dark caramel sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, and, the star of the show, whipped cream. I don't know about you, but Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream truly sounds like the drink topping of a lifetime, and you can get it on any Starbucks drink you want for 50 cents extra. If my birthday cake isn't topped with this stuff this year, my birthday will be totally and utterly ruined.

OK, so the Triple Mocha Frappuccino does taste a lot like the Mocha Frappuccino (but even better). Like a fine wine, the concept of the Mocha Frappuccino got better with age, and thus came the Triple Mocha Frappuccino. In all my years, I've never tasted so much mocha in so little time, and that definitely isn't a bad thing. My next stop is the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino — and if it ends up being nearly as good as the Triple Mocha, then it's a total win in my book.