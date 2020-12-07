Any major biopic is bound to ruffle some feathers, especially when the topic is someone as universally beloved as Selena Quintanilla. So, when Netflix announced a two-part TV series dramatizing the life and career of the late Tejano singer, fans were not really sure how to feel. Now that the show has finally premiered, you might be wondering what Selena's family thinks of Selena: The Series. Selena's siblings and husband Chris Pérez shared their reactions to the new show on social media.

Part 1 of Selena: The Series dropped on Dec. 4, chronicling the childhood and early career of Selena and her family band. The show was met with mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, with some viewers praising the new look inside the Quintanillas' life and others comparing it unfavorably to the Jennifer Lopez-starring 1997 biopic Selena. Despite the split reaction, the show has two very important fans in Selena's siblings, A.B. and Suzette. The two are major characters in the show, and they praised the retelling of their life story after watching the series. It's not a huge surprise Selena's family loved the show, considering Suzette and Selena's dad Abraham serves as producers on the series.

Pérez, on the other hand, who married Selena in 1992,, three years before her untimely death, has made it clear he had no involvement in Selena: The Series whatsoever. He shared he had no advance knowledge of the project, though he later clarified that he was fine with not being involved in the production. Although he had no part in the story, Pérez praised the show after he had a chance to watch it. Check out all the reactions from Selena's loved ones:

A.B. Quintanilla

Selena's brother A.B. is a major character in Selena: The Series as a self-taught songwriter who learns the ins and outs of the music biz to bring his sister to superstardom. The real A.B. praised the show on Instagram, writing to everyone behind the show, "You guys rocked it!!! I love it!!!"

Suzette Quintanilla

Selena's sister Suzette is another main player in Part 1, as the initially reluctant drummer for the family band. Suzette revealed some emotional scenes in the show brought her to tears, and as an executive producer for the series, she took to Instagram to celebrate the show hitting number one on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. list after its premiere.

Chris Pérez

Pérez's character only appears in the latter half of Part 1, but he's expected to be a much larger presence in Part 2, considering the initial installment did not reach his wedding to Selena. After watching the show, Pérez reflected on how impressed he was by Selena, A.B., and Suzette back when he was part of their band and shared his hope that fans would enjoy the series.

Part 1 of Selena: The Series is streaming on Netflix now, with Part 2 expected to drop sometime in 2021.