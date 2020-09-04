After Wonho dropped his emotional debut solo single "Losing You" on Aug. 14, fans couldn't wait to hear what else he had in store for them when his album dropped. For weeks, the singer teased his first EP Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me, telling fans they could expect a mix of ballads and upbeat tracks on the album. While "Losing You" was a more serious song about the fear of losing his supporters (called "Wenee"), Wonho's new single "Open Mind" is a dance track about letting lose. If you're wondering what Wonho's "Open Mind" lyrics mean in English, know they'll pull you right in with their seductive vibe.

Wonho's Love Synonym Pt. 1 Right for Me marks his official album debut as a solo artist after departing K-Pop group Monsta X in October 2019. Speaking with Elite Daily, Wonho said taking the spotlight on his own was a bit intimating. "It’s definitely different because all eyes are on me, and of course it creates extra pressure," he said in an Aug. 14 interview.

To kick off this new chapter in his career, Wonho dedicated "Losing You" to fans who stuck by his side through everything. If fans loved his first single, they won't be able to get enough of his new, eight-track EP, which shows Wonho showing off not only his diverse vocals, but his lyrical, compositional, and production skills as well. He helped write and compose five songs on the project, including "Losing You" and "Open Mind."

Since he worked on the lyrics, fans must be really curious to hear what Wonho's latest single is all about. It's a dreamy, electronic pop song about having an unforgettable night with a special someone.

Watch Wonho's "Open Mind" music video below.

"After the release of 'Losing You,' I wanted to come up with a rhythmical-upbeat song. I love the bass line of this song, and I feel like when you hear it, you want to jump and dance! let's all have some fun," Wonho said about the track, according to a press release. Fans can read the full lyrics for "Open Mind" below.

Verse 1

I'm letting you know that I want you, baby

So many girls, but there's just one lady

Closer than close, I wanna be your shadow

Wherever you go, just lead the way, I'll follow

Let's do the things that we can't say

I'm talking 'bout now girl, let’s not wait

Don't you want something different?

Chorus

Ooh ah, you don't have to love me

Ooh ah, 'cause we want the same thing

Tell me your desires and I'll bring 'em all to life

For just one night keep an open mind, girl

Verse 2

It’s obvious, you're the only one that matters

We're talking for now, but we can do that after

Something I got that your life's been missing

When I felt the heat I couldn't keep my distance

Let's do the things that we can't say

I'm talking 'bout now girl, let’s not wait

Don't you want something different?

Chorus

Ooh ah, you don't have to love me

Ooh ah, 'cause we want the same thing

Tell me your desires and I'll bring 'em all to life

For just one night keep an open mind, girl

Oh, you and I

We'll go from zero to a hundred in one night

Keep an open mind, girl

Oh, you and I

Let's go from zero to a hundred in one night

Keep an open mind, girl

Bridge

Ooh ah, you don't have to love me

Ooh ah, we both want the same thing

Tell me your desires and I'll bring them all to life

For just one night, keep an open mind, girl

Chorus

Oh, you and I

We'll go from zero to a hundred in one night

Keep an open mind, girl

Oh, you and I

Let's go from zero to a hundred in one night

Keep an open mind, girl

Keep an open mind, girl

Wonho's "Open Mind" is a perfect start to the EP, and fans who want more can stream Love Synonym Pt. 1 Right for Me.