You all (hopefully) know about bands like BTS and EXO considering they're, like, huge these days, but now, the world has been gifted TXT, a boy band under BigHit Entertainment's umbrella — you know, the same label that brought us BTS. No biggie. Their first album dropped on March 4, and Dream Chapter: Star, is so damn good, y'all. I'm digging one song in particular, called "Cat & Dog," but have been wondering: What do TXT's "Cat & Dog" lyrics mean?" No worries, I got you, boo! Allow me to explain.

But first, let's take a teensy step back so you're fully in the know about TXT. On Jan. 10, BigHit revealed that their highly anticipated new band (only their second boy band after BTS debuted in 2013) was called TXT, and the group would consist of five young men: Yeonjun, Soobin, Hueningkai, Taehyun, and Beomgyu. According to a statement made by BigHit Entertainment, "TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a bright and youthful boy band where each member is different from one another, shining in their own way to create a synergy."

The wait for the actual album to drop became even more unbearable once fans were clued in on the cuties who would be in the band. But on March 4, TXT finally released their short, but sweet, album featuring five ear-worm tracks that you'll have on repeat indefinitely.

So let's get to checking out TXT's "Cat & Dog" lyrics, shall we? Because the song's lyrics seem to be a love letter to the boys' new fans promising their endless loyalty. Here's what the lyrics mean according to a translation by Twitter fan account DoYou_TXT:

Feel like I’m your cat I’m your dog / With my two eyes, I can only see you / Our relationship isn’t serendipitous, but indistinct / If I just have you, purr purr purr

I don’t wanna be just friends / I don’t want to leave you, can I be a pet / For 24 hours, without interruption, at your side, clear space for me / Yeah, at your side, clear space for me / Yes okay okay...

I don’t want to leave you, can I be a pet / Keep on grooming, keep kkuk-kkuking, continuously, at your side, clear space for me / Yeah, at your side, clear space for me

Friends say, get your manner / They wouldn’t ever be able to imagine, my aegyo / Even if one acts up, indifferent actions / My rough tongue speaks, my attitude...

(But) oh my gawd, what on earth is this heart / When I meet you, I became a puppy / Instead of this boring butler game / I want to play with you, frisbee, and even taking walks, daily...

Oh oh oh oh, in this black and white world, you shine blue and red / Oh oh oh oh if I just have you, purr purr purr...

Feel like Cinderella, I change from a kitty, turn into your own Jindo dog / Before returning home at 12, I protect your surroundings, I growl...

Puppy-kitten, I like it, like it Lack of rudeness / I have lots of it in front of you / Forever, I’d like it if I was like this Let’s play forever until we cross the rainbow bridge...

Let’s play forever / I just wanna be your dog / Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh / I just wanna be your dog Oh oh oh oh...

I have to say that this song is so adorable. Yes, TXT! You can be your fans' pet. I'm sure they would be very much obliged! Check out the song below:

I think I can officially state that TXT is a PBD (pretty big deal) — and I'm pretty sure that anyone who listens to "Cat & Dog" feels the exact same way.