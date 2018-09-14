I don't know about you, but I love spicy flavors. I'm the girl who orders extra jalapeños on the side of everything, and I've grown addicted to the heat. That's why I'm so excited for the reported Mexican Jalapeño Peanut M&M's that've been circling the web. Unfortunately, there has been no confirmation about when (and if) the reported flavor might hit the shelves — but I'm still wondering what the reported Jalapeño Peanut M&M's taste like. Elite Daily reached out to Mars Wrigley Confectionery to confirm whether or not the reported M&M's flavor would become available in the future, and the company did not have further information to share about the product.

Additionally, Elite Daily reached out to Mars Wrigley Confectionery to inquire about the taste of the reported Mexican Jalapeño Peanut M&M's, but has not heard back by the time of publication. However, there is someone else on the internet who apparently knows what the reported flavor tastes like. In fact, he's one of the snack vloggers who brought the reported Mexican Jalapeño Peanut M&M's to the internet's attention. I'm talking about Brent Timm of SnackChat Live, the IG foodie who was lucky enough to try a bag of 'em.

Timm posted a photo of the reported Mexican Jalapeño Peanut M&M's to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and wrote that he'd review the reported flavor on his Instagram Story. Luckily, Timm brought his review to YouTube so fans could get the inside scoop on the reportedly spicy flavor.

Grab some popcorn (or M&M's) and check it out:

SnackChat Live on YouTube

In the video, Timm claims that he's the "first and only snack vlogger in the galaxy" who got to review the reported Jalapeño flavor, and I'm kind of jealous. He then takes a handful of the reported flavor and starts analyzing them. Apparently, the chocolates have the "classic peanut M&M's crunch" and the "classic peanut M&M's flavor" before the jalapeño kicks in. Timm tells Elite Daily via Instagram Direct, "The overall spice factor is pretty mild, so don’t worry, you won’t need a glass of milk to put out the 'fire.'"

Once Timm begins feeling the heat, he says, "The jalapeño, you can definitely taste it — but it’s very light and very subtle." He continues, "Within the first two seconds of chewing, you’re gonna taste the jalapeño, but you’re not actually gonna feel the spice for like, 15 to 20 seconds in. And even then, its super mild and kind of at the back of your taste buds."

So, my consensus from Timm's review is that the reported Mexican Jalapeño Peanut M&M's might have the classic taste of Peanut M&M's with a subtle kick of jalapeño heat at the end. If that's true, I need a bag ASAP.

Mexican Jalapeño Peanut isn't the only reported M&M's flavor that began circling the web in early September. Other reported flavors include English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut. Apparently, all three bags come together as M&M's Internationally-Inspired Flavors (as seen on the reported M&M's packaging), and I hope they'll go on sale in the future. Elite Daily reached out to Mars Wrigley Confectionery to see if the reported English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut M&M's flavors would eventually become available in stores, but the company did not have further information to share about the products.

If you're hoping to try 'em, it looks like you'll have to wait and see if they'll actually hit the shelves in 2019. In the meantime, you can munch on Cookies & Screeem M&M's and celebrate the Halloween season.