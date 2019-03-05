Spring is right around the corner, and there's no better way to celebrate new blooms, warmer days, and the months leading up to the best time of the year (summer, obviously) than enjoying festive, seasonal drinks. To ring in spring, Starbucks is blessing the world with two flavors in a new line of drinks which are appropriately named after one of their unique ingredients: cloud foam. But, what do Starbucks' cloud foam drinks taste like? These dreamy new drinks don't have "cloud" in their names for nothing.

On March 5, 2019, Starbucks is releasing the new Cloud Macchiato in two flavors — the Caramel Cloud Macchiato and Cinnamon Cloud Macchiato. The new drinks, which will become permanent menu items in the U.S. and Canada, can be consumed hot or iced depending on your preference (and the weather). So what do these heavenly-sounding new drinks taste like? Well, Elite Daily got to taste it, so let me try to lay it out. Let's deconstruct the "cloud foam" part of the drinks first. The cloud foam is like a cross-over between whipped cream and Starbucks' cold foam, similar to the consistency of meringue. It's creamy, fluffy, and surprisingly sweet, because it's mixed together with either vanilla or a combination of cinnamon and lemon, depending on which drink you get.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Now let's talk about the two flavors, starting with the Caramel Cloud Macchiato. This drink has the makings of a standard Starbucks Macchiato, like espresso shots and caramel drizzle, but the creaminess from the cloud foam takes it to the next level, giving it a much richer texture.

The Cinnamon Cloud Macchiato, however, is a little lighter and more refreshing. The drink tastes like a somewhat standard Starbucks drink as you start to sip, but the cinnamon flavor gives way to a big pop of citrus when you swallow. But they both have that cloud foam in common, which can be made with any kind of milk. (A huge relief if you're lactose intolerant like I am.) However, your clouds might be fluffiest with nonfat, two percent, or coconut milk.

While you're busy enjoying Starbucks' magical cloud foam drinks, be sure to check out some other new items making their menu debuts just in time for spring. Starbucks' newest sweet treat, the Lemon Cake Pop, features lemon flavored cake dipped in a yellow chocolate coating. For the big finish, the Cake Pop is dusted with sweet and sour topping for a treat light and tart enough to accompany a Cloud Macchiato.

Starbucks is also releasing two new bottled drinks — the Starbucks Tripleshot Energy, which will come in Caramel, Caffe Mocha, and French Vanilla, and the Bottled Starbucks Frappuccino, a dessert-coffee combo available in Caramelized Honey Vanilla, Salted Dark Chocolate Mocha, and Toasted White Chocolate. I'm not drooling, you're drooling.

With so much goodness coming from Starbucks this spring, I'm seriously considering moving things around in my monthly budget just to accommodate the new Cloud Macchiatos, bottled drinks, and treats the coffee company has to offer. You can never have too much coffee, right?