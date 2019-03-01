In case you haven't already noticed, pickle-flavored everything is having a moment right now. In fact, it's been having a "moment" for a few years, because snacks across the nation have been getting the pickle treatment regularly. Pickle-flavored ice cream? Check. Pickle-flavored beer? Check. Pickle-flavored chicken? Check. On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Lay's unveiled new potato chips, and they're my favorite pickle-flavored goodies yet. I know, that's a big dill (I mean, deal) — but once you find out what Lay's Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Remix potato chips taste like, you'll understand where I'm coming from.

Before you go searching for the new flavor, you should know that Lay's Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Remix chips won't be available nationwide until March 4, per Lay's' press release. However, I was lucky enough to try them ahead of time, which means I can tell you how they taste. I mean, you probably want to know how good they are before you go stocking your cabinets with 'em right? Right.

Before I get into detail, I will say this: Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Remix is my favorite Lay's flavor yet, hands down. With that being said, I am 100 percent going to make room for them in my cabinet by the time March 4 comes around. If you like spicy snacks with a hint of "pickle," then I'd suggest doing the same

Courtesy of Lay's

OK, let's talk about how they taste. When I first bit into a Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle chip, I could immediately sense the heat. While my mouth was buzzing, I could also taste the pickle flavor coming through. It wasn't overwhelming, but I definitely knew it was there. TBH, each pickle-flavored chip packed the perfect amount of spice — and I was left reaching for more after every bite. (If you're not into spice, though, there's a chance that these might be too much for you.)

If you need further clarification on the new chip flavor, let me put it this way: Lay's Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Remix chips taste like the Lay's Flamin' Hot and Lay's' Dill Pickle flavors had a baby. If you've tried both of those options, then you can probably imagine how they'd taste combined with one another, or "remixed."

Spoil alert: It's a great combination.

If you don't love pickles as much as I do, then you'd probably like Lay's' other new chip flavors that were announced on the same day. Those flavors include Cooked Classic Beer Cheese and Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt. Together, all three options make up Lay's' new "Turn Up the Flavor" collection, which was inspired by music.

Believe it or not, each new flavor represents a different music genre. Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Remix honors hip hop, Cooked Classic Beer Cheese was inspired by rock, and Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt is reminiscent of pop. To help give customers the full sensory experience while snacking on the chips, singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha wrote a song called "Right Here, Right Now" and remixed it for each genre. According to a Lay's press release, you'll be able to download those remixes online when the chips are available by entering a code found on each bag onto this website.

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to listen to Rexha's hip hop music while downing a bag of Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Remix chips. Talk about a sensory overload.