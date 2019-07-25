Kang Daniel's debut solo album, Color On Me, dropped on July 25 and it's so, so, good you guys! The album is made up of just five songs: "Intro (Through The Night)," "Color," "What Are You Up To," "Horizon," and "I HOPE," and they are all amazing. But I really love track No. 3 in particular, and so I can't help but wonder, what do Kang Daniel's "What Are You Up To" lyrics mean? The album reportedly focuses on the theme of color, and on the former Wanna One member's struggle to find his own spirit after venturing out on his solo career. So I bet the song has a lot to do with Daniel's self-discovery, and it's probably pretty deep.

Kang Daniel, who's now going by Daniel K, had to go through a lot of challenges to get here, and it seems like those challenges played heavily into "What Are You Up To"'s message. His legal battle with his former agency, LM Entertainment — who he claims breached his contract by selling his management rights to a third party — prevented him from debuting as a solo artist like his other former Wanna One band mates. But Daniel went to court to fight for his solo debut and won, starting his own agency called Konnect Entertainment to release his debut album under.

It was well worth the wait, but it was undoubtably a struggle for Daniel to be kept away from his fans for so long, and that definitely plays out in Daniel's "What Are You Up To" lyrics. According to a translation by Lyrics K-Pop, they're all about missing someone so much and not being able to be with them despite how much he wants to be.

Check them out below:

I’ve had my head down all this time

I’ve been looking at my cellphone all day

There’s nothing I can do

Everything is complicated in my head

Gimme some, Gimme some in my heart

I’ve already told you dozens of times

I just want to spend one day with you

What do I do if you’re always busy?

I put my hands together and pray

Oh girl, I need you

My clock is tickin’ like (oh yeah)

Now, I need you to appreciate my heart

Baby Falling Falling

Call me Call me Oh me

What are you, What are you doing now?

Time goes by

Baby I’m Falling Falling

Call me Call me again

Where are you, Where are you now?

Come to me now Come on, tell me now

Put everything else on the side

Feelin’ like I’m dizzy

I’m dizzy now, hurry and call me

Gimme some Gimme some in my heart

I’ve already told you dozens of times

I just want to spend one day with you

What do I do if you’re always busy?

I look forward to it today

Oh girl, you don’t answer

My heart is cracking like (oh yeah)

Say something, baby

Falling Falling Call me Call me Oh me

What are you, What are you doing now?

Time goes by Baby

I’m Falling Falling

Call me Call me again

Where are you, Where are you now?

Come to me now

Why am I doing this?

I’m struggling

Can you anyone tell me?

I really wonder oh yeah

Waiting Waiting

Call me Call me Oh me

You’re over there, far far away

Fading away (Oh you’re fading away)

Baby I’m Waiting I’m waiting

Call me Call me again

You’re over there, far far away

Come to me now...

Ummm... say it with me now, aaaaaaw. Daniel missed his fans SO MUCH. And he gets it across so perfectly in his lyrics. Pretty amazing.