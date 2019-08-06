What Do I Need For My Dorm? 20 Essential Items To Set Your Room Apart From The Rest
Whether you're taking a cat nap in your dorm, doing homework in your favorite study nook, walking to class with your crush, or chilling in the quad with your besties, you want to be prepared to crush #collegelife. Getting back into the swing of a new semester is obviously always a little stressful, and that's why we want to make the process as quick, painless, and cute as possible.
That's why we here at Elite Daily have put together the perfect roundup of back-to-school products you need to add to your online shopping cart ASAP — from stylish storage options to we-promise-you-can't-kill-these succulents. This is the kind of stuff that makes your dorm room *the* dorm room everyone wants to hang in.
College is about meeting new people, making new memories, spreading your wings, embracing your dreams, and working your butt off... so don't spend the summer fretting over all the things you still have to buy (and all the stuff you don't even know you have to buy yet), this list has everything you need to kick off your fall 2019 semester.
How trendy and useful is this tasseled basket for storage? It adds personality to your space while keeping items like your fluffy slippers, magazines, throw blankets, toiletries, and sports bras all organized and in one place. I’d say this item is a solid win all around.
This rolling cart is small, but mighty. You can use it to store basically anything, from your books and desk supplies to your beauty products and accessories. If you want to really change things up, you can even put a couple of small picture frames with photos of your BFFs from home on top.
When it comes to squeezing all of your stuff into your shared dorm or off-campus apartment, storage space is necessary. You’ll have no problem making use of the space underneath your bed with this genius storage solution. It comes with four clear drawers, two sets of four white wooden bed risers, and one small bedside pocket organizer, so you'll feel accomplished and organized, without having your stuff thrown all over.
This little guy wants in on your dorm room vibes, so what are you waiting for? The ceramic dish is perfect for anyone who wears a lot of rings, and I know there’s a spot on your desk just calling for this sea creature. Besides, anything narwhal-shaped is too cute to pass up.
Succulents and geometric print? Sign me up! This ceramic artificial plant will be the trendiest piece of decor on your windowsill, and you don't even have to worry about watering it.
This neon popsicle sign is so hot, it'll make your friends totally melt when they walk into your room. Not only will it add cool mood lighting to your wall, but if you’re obsessed with the sun and summer, it’ll serve as a constant reminder of happier, warmer days.
When it comes to the lighting in your dorm room, it’s your time to let it shine (pun intended) and take the reins to transform your space into home, sweet home. Trust me — you’ll be thanking yourself for buying this pendant string light set when you’re curled up in your comforter with some ice cream, ready for a Netflix marathon.
Finding art prints that speak to your soul is one of the best ways to spice up your dorm room wall. Not only is the backdrop of this particular print millennial pink, but it showcases your feminist pride. (Society6 offers a 25% discount to students.)
For my fellow astrology and zodiac lovers out there, here’s a whimsical piece of decor picked just for you. This metal moon cycle banner should be an instant add-to-cart purchase. It won't be a hassle to hang, and you'll be tapped into the lunar cycles better than anyone else on your floor.
Having a planner in your backpack to keep track of meetings, important upcoming assignments, coffee dates, and study sessions is necessary. That’s where this lilac faux suede planner comes in. Open it up, and you’ll find everything you need to stay organized and on top of your schedule.
If you want to live your best college life through rose-colored glasses — or if you’re positively obsessed with floral print — this tumbler will be your best friend for all those early morning classes. Fill it up with iced coffee, iced matcha, cold brew, or a protein shake (if that's your thing), and you’ll be ready to sip, sip, and slay the day.
This mini backpack is here to make a trendy statement on campus in a pretty deep red hue. It features a small compartment where you can stash necessities, an inner slip pocket, a front zip pocket, and a side slip pocket for your tumbler. You can rock it as a backpack or as a tote, so you're ready for class and whatever comes after.
You’ll be bringing your laptop to class, to coffee shops, to the library, to the quad, and maybe even to your internship. This sweet cactus sleeve — that’s waterproof and lightweight — will ensure your computer stays safe and cool, all while looking stylish and on trend whenever and wherever you use it.
If your dorm has a shared bathroom, this mesh shower tote will be a total lifesaver when it comes to organizing and carrying your shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and towels back and forth. It's designed with a bunch of pockets so everything stays tucked in place, nice and cozy.
This mini fridge is quite possibly the cutest thing I’ve ever seen — and I need it in my life ASAP. For every beauty lover out there, this tiny fridge will keep your creams, serums, and beauty products perfectly chilled. It'll also keep your morning cold brew ice cold and within reach. The millennial pink door is just the cherry on top.
Neutral, cute, and incredibly cozy — what more could you ask for in a dream comforter? This set was made for the comfiest snooze, and fits well into any color scheme. The tonal geometric tufting is the finishing touch. In addition to the comforter, the set is complete with a fitted sheet, pillowcases, and matching laundry tote. You and your wallet will be so happy about this deal.
Living your best dorm life means you can recreate that relaxing spa feeling whenever you step out of the shower. Cozy up in this melon-colored towel, treat yourself to a melon-scented face mask, and you’ll be feeling so refreshed and so zen after a long day of classes.
Throw blankets are life, and finding the right one is crucial. You’ll be snuggling in it when you’re working on your laptop, when you're texting your crush about an upcoming date, or when you're messaging the squad about your weekend plans. You'll even bring it along to your friend's room across the hall. You don't have to worry about the pattern clashing either, because this waffle cotton throw will pop against any neutral color palette.
This wireless charging pad is sleek and will ensure your devices get the juice they need to make it through a stretch of classes and extracurriculars. All you have to do is set your phone down on the pad and it’ll start charging.