As soon as September rolls around, Apple fans everywhere anticipate the big iPhone announcements for that year. On Sept. 10, 2019, Apple finally gave smartphone fans exactly what they've been waiting for: three new iPhones. At the tech giant's annual keynote address in Cupertino, California, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. With brand new phones in the mix, you might want to know what colors the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come in.

Previous to the big event on Tuesday, there were rumors that Apple would introduce new colors alongside its trio of smartphones joining the iPhone lineup, per CNET. Hopeful fans excited for more hues were pleasantly surprised when Apple announced the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max would, in fact, be available in four colors, including the rumored dark green that got fans so pumped about the possibility. The four available colors for the new phones are Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold, according to the announcement on Tuesday.

The iPhone 11, on the other hand, has six color options, including Purple, White, Yellow, Green, Black, and Product Red. The iPhone 11 is similar to the XR of the 2018 announcements, coming in at just $699 for a starting price.

Also in the color lineup are the shades that were made available with the iPhone XS and XS Max in 2018: Gold, Space Gray, and Silver. The addition of the Midnight Green to the iPhone Pro and Pro Max lineup marks the introduction of a new, non-metallic color to the high-end iPhone lineup.

Apple isn't new to adding fun colors for its phones, though. The iPhone XR, which now is just $599 (down from $749), was released in White, Black, Blue, Coral, Yellow, and Product RED back in 2018. While that was an exciting release last year, the three new phones introduced during Apple's 2019 Keynote Address are here to make you think about dipping into your checking account to shell out for a new smartphone. Although, if you're in it for just the iPhone 11, that will only cost you $699. The iPhone 11 Pro will set you back $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes in at the top starting price of $1,099.

Another exciting addition for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max is the three-lens, rear-facing camera. With a new wide camera, ultra-wide camera, and telephoto camera, users can reach up to four times zoom.

One more fun camera feature is the new slow-motion selfie option, thanks to the addition of slow motion to the front-facing camera. Available on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, the new lens on the front facing camera will let you make all the slo-mo vids of your late '90s/early '00s music video dreams.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Seriously, Apple even called the new videos "slofies" during the keynote address, and the new feature was accompanied by a video of a girl having her younger brother gently give her some Beyoncé-like flowing hair with the help of a blow dryer. TBH, I can see "slofies" becoming the next Instagram trend, and I am here to get in formation with it.

Now all that's left to do is to pick out which phone and color will best complement my homemade music vids. TBH, an iPhone 11 Pro in Midnight Green seems like it might just be the one.