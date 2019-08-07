Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, at least 31 people were killed in total after two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Gun control has been a heated conversation in the United States for years, but the recent massacres has kicked the topic into high-gear. Activists have pushed for stricter gun laws across the nation, but what are the gun laws in Texas and Ohio? Here's a rundown.

On Aug. 3, an armed gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas shopping center and killed 22 people. Several other people were wounded. Then, not even 24 hours later on Aug. 4, another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio killed nine people. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a trackers which monitors shootings in the United States, as of Aug. 6 there have been more than 250 mass shootings in 2019, which means that there's been more shootings in the U.S. than days this year.

In the aftermath, many people are calling on leaders to tighten gun laws, and even some of the leaders themselves have spoken in support of stricter laws, including background checks and red flag laws. In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine pushed for red flag laws and better background checks, while President Donald Trump addressed the shootings by promoting red flag laws in an Aug. 5 press conference. In addition, The New York Post shared an article by the Editorial Board on Sunday, Aug. 4 which pushed to ban assault weapons in the country.

But what about the laws already on the books? Gun laws vary a lot from state to state, so it makes sense to wonder about the gun laws in Ohio and Texas. Here's what to know.