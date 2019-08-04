Just hours after a deadly mass shooting rocked El Paso, Texas, 10 people were killed and at least 26 were reportedly injured after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday, Aug. 4. The attack occurred in the early hours of the morning in the city's Oregon District downtown. According to CNN, police said there was no longer an active threat to the community, although they are continuing to investigate the situation as well as a possible motive for the attack. If you want to make a difference and get involved, here’s how to help Dayton, Ohio shooting victims as the community struggles to recover from the deadly attack.

Considering the tragedy in Dayton happened just 13 hours after 20 people were killed at an El Paso, Texas shopping mall, per CNN, the nation was already in mourning on Sunday, Aug. 4 when the news of the shooting in Dayton broke. According to Deb Decker, public information officer for Montgomery County, the suspected shooter was included in the count of the 10 people killed. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to comment on the shooting and reveal that he was being briefed on the situation, writing, "The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!"

He added, "God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio."

If you're wondering how to do your part to help those impacted by the most recent tragedy, there are several ways that you can get involved.

Spread The News About The Family Assistance Center

One easy way to help is to take to your different social media channels and broadcast the information that the Dayton Police Department has set up a family assistance center at the Convention Center. Family and friends of possible victims can either go to the center to get information on their loved ones, or they can call 937-333-8430. Even if you don't live in Dayton, your message could potentially still reach someone who needs this information.

Donate Blood And Money

According to CNN, a number of patients were admitted to local hospitals with gunshot wounds to their "lower extremities" and a few were in critical condition. If you want to donate blood to help injured victims of the shooting, you can go to the Dayton chapter of the American Red Cross or give money to the organization online.

Attend A Vigil

Coming together in times like these is a good way to show support for those most affected. According to the AP, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said a vigil is planned for Sunday night. Even if you're not in Dayton, you can check out local anti-gun violence groups to see if there is anything going on near you.

Educate Yourself On Gun Control And Vote Accordingly

While it's a personal preference whether or not you think it's appropriate to speak out about gun control reform soon after a tragedy, you can definitely keep it in mind when voting for candidates in the upcoming elections. Or, you can call your elected officials in The United States House of Representatives and in the Senate to ask how they plan to combat the outbreak of mass shootings in the United States.

Shortly after the shooting, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley spoke out about the weapon used, which was the .223 caliber used in controversial assault rifles like the AR-15, per CNN.

"In less than one minute, Dayton first responders neutralized the shooter," Whaley said in a statement. "I really want to think about that minute. The shooter was able to kill nine people and injure 26 in less than a minute. And if we did not have police in the Oregon District and the thousands of people in the Oregon District enjoying their Saturday evening, what we could have had in this city."

Whaley continued, "The question has to be raised, why does Dayton have to be the 250th mass shooting this year?"

These are just a few of the ways that you can support those impacted by the Dayton shooting, so I'd keep an eye out for more information to emerge as well as more opportunities to help.