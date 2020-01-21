Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going through a lot of changes. The couple has officially given up their roles as senior royals to start a new life together and work to become "financially independent." Though some details of the couple's life after this big change have been made crystal clear (like Meghan and Harry's plan to split their time between the U.K. and North America), some things are still up in the air, like what Meghan and Harry's new titles are now.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, The Queen announced she and the royal family came to an agreement with Harry and Meghan so they can "start building a happy and peaceful new life." But as Meghan and Harry prepare to "step away from Royal duties and official military appointments" starting in the spring, it's unclear what the two will formally be called.

Buckingham Palace did give royal fans some information on Jan. 18, when they announced "the Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family." So that presumably means Meghan and Harry will still go by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but will no longer be referred to as His or Her Royal Highness.

Prince Harry delivered a powerful speech on Sunday, Jan. 20, opening up about the "great sadness" that came with his and Meghan's decision that seems to back up that presumption. "I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years," he told the crowd. So, it appears Harry suggested he's still a Duke — at least for now.

But it appears Meghan and Harry's titles are not set in stone, as they're reportedly still under review by Palace experts, according to People. Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.

According to The Evening Standard, The Queen reportedly considered stripping Meghan and Harry of their Duke and Duchess titles, essentially demoting them to just being the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton. “The Sussex title is one of the ancient royal dukedoms given to him ahead of his wedding to Meghan, along with other titles," a source told the Evening Standard. "Removing it was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level.” Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for further comment.

The Queen reportedly decided not to take the drastic measure, however, because she didn't want to seem "petty," a source told The Evening Standard.

Whatever they end up being called, Harry and Meghan will go down in history as royals who used their platform to challenge the status quo.