For most people, eyebrows are a pretty important part of the face. Not only do brows protect your eyes from sweat, but they also help to shape your face. Since many of us take them for granted, we sometimes forget that not everyone's blessed with thick, luscious brows, and DIY hacks like smothering them in castor oil or Vaseline doesn't always do the trick when it comes to growth. So what's someone to do when their brows aren't as full as they'd like? Well, eyebrow wigs are, indeed, a thing. Before you start thinking WTF, rest assured that they're not as wacky as you may expect.

Eyebrow wigs may very well be a dream come true for anyone who has over-plucked their brows in the past and desires a fuller, more natural look, rather than using a harsh pencil or gel to fill in any gaps. Since they adhere best when the brow area has little to no hair, they are ideal for people living with conditions for which hair loss is a side effect.

One woman named Hannah Rimm, a Social Media Copywriter and Producer at WNYC Studios, wrote about her experience with Trichotillomania, a condition that gives people an irresistible urge to pull out their hair, and how she tried out eyebrow wigs, which she said changed her life for the better. "When I first put the brows on, I cried," she wrote for Allure. "I honest-to-god forgot what my face looked like with real brows and I was overwhelmed. I felt natural and beautiful and could not stop staring in the mirror."

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Since the concept of eyebrow wigs is generally pretty new for mainstream users, you won't be finding them at major beauty retailers like Sephora or Ulta just yet. But thankfully, there are a few places where you can find them online... though, they can be a bit pricey.

Coming in two shades, Mission Brows from Volition are perfect for anyone who wants fuller eyebrows for whatever reason. But the best part isn't just that this product currently has over 20 five-star reviews on the company's website alone; it's that every purchase goes toward benefitting the Ulman Cancer Fund, a program that helps young adults dealing with the disease.

Cardani offers brow wigs in four shades for both blondes and brunettes, so there should be a fit for most people. Their products also come in a variety of shapes to match one's preferred arch, thickness, and shape.

Now, if you want thicker brows, but think the wigs are going to be a bit too time consuming to apply every day, and you've got a couple thousand dollars to spare, you can always opt for eyebrow transplants, which Prevention reports could cost anywhere from $4,000 to $8,000 back in 2014. While the procedure may sound a bit extreme to some, it's actually quite simple. The surgeon essentially numbs both your brow area and the back of your scalp, then creates grafts using the hair from your scalp, and cuts the strands to match the length of your eyebrows.

All of this isn't to say that there's anything wrong with thin brows. If you're into a thinner look, that's perfectly OK as well. After all, the look recently got the stamp of approval from Rihanna on British Vogue's latest September issue. And honestly, I think it looks oh-so chic.