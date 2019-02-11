Adam Levine is having a huge month. The Maroon 5 frontman is fresh off of performing the biggest concert of the year — the Super Bowl LIII halftime show — and now he is up for a Grammy at the 2019 Grammy Awards. And everyone knows that Levine is always one to shut down a red carpet, especially when his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo is by his side. But unfortunately, fans did not get to see Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at the 2019 Grammys. The awards show kicked off without the couple showing up, so it looks like they decided to just chill at home on Grammys night this year.

Of course, everyone was waiting on Adam Levine to arrive at the Grammys, especially since it has only been a week since he shut down Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his Super Bowl LIII halftime show performance. The singer and his band Maroon 5 gave fans a journey through the group's nearly two-decade history of hits, beginning with their 2002 debut single "Harder to Breathe" and culminating in their current chart-topping single "Girls Like You." Levine also grabbed viewers' attention by ending the performance by tearing off his shirt to reveal a full chest of tattoos.

His tattoos were not on display this Sunday night for the 2019 Grammy Awards, though. It appears Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo opted out of the awards ceremony, despite his band Maroon 5 being nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their hit single "Girls Like You."

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been together for seven years now, after first beginning to date one another in 2012. Before meeting Prinsloo, Levine actually had a history of dating supermodels, such as Anne Vyalitsyna, Angela Bellotte, and Arielle Vandenberg. Prinsloo had dated model Jamie Strachan for years before she began dating Levine in 2012. Levine and Prinsloo married in Mexico in the summer of 2014.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose, on Sept. 21, 2016, and Behati Prinsloo gave birth to their second daughter, Gio Grace, on Feb. 15, 2018. Both Prinsloo and Adam Levine have shared some adorable photos of themselves with Dusty Rose and Gio Grace since the two girls were born. Check out some of the cute highlights below:

Adam Levine was attending the 2019 Grammy Awards because his band Maroon 5 is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The group's ubiquitous 2018 single "Girls Like You," featuring Cardi B, is up for the Grammy, but it will have to beat out a lot of major duets to get the award. The other songs nominated in the category are: "Fall In Line" by Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" by the Backstreet Boys, "'S Wonderful" by Tony Bennett and Diana Krall, "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Say Something" by Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton, and "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey.

Since it was released a month after the 2019 Grammy eligibility window opened in October 2017, Maroon 5's most recent album Red Pill Blues was actually eligible for consideration at the Grammys, but the "Girls Like You" nomination was the group's sole nod. Maroon 5 currently boasts three Grammys to their name, but they actually have not won a Grammy in over a decade now, since their 2007 single "Makes Me Wonder" won at the 2008 ceremony. This year could be their first big win at the Grammys in a long time.