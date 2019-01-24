While it's obvious to anyone with eyeballs that Maroon Five frontman Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo are a stunningly gorgeous couple, their relationship is just as beautiful. I'm always fascinated by what makes certain couples tick, especially celebrity couples, and Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s astrological compatibility helps explain their magnetic connection. The two first met in 2012 to discuss collaborating on a music video, and in an interview with talk show host Andy Cohen, Prinsloo said, "It was kind of love at first sight because we had that constant kind of back and forth." Levine is equally smitten, adorably professing his love for his wife on social media. Considering that Levine is a Pisces (March 18, 1979) and Prinsloo is a Taurus (May 16, 1988), their zodiac pairing is truly the stuff of love songs.

Taurus is traditional, grounded, and appreciates stability. Taurus is also known for being sensual and having an eye for beauty, which is kind of perfect in Prinsloo's case. This sign is also extremely patient, doesn't let success go to their heads, and will do anything to help those they love. Having a family and a harmonious home life is a priority for Taurus, which is quite lovely, considering that Levine and Prinsloo married in Cabo San Lucas in 2014, and now share two daughters.

Harry How/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pisces is intuitive, artistic, and generous. They highly value their relationships and are often surrounded by friends because they are genuine friends themselves. Pisces is a truly imaginative and creative sign, and their inventiveness knows no bounds. And because they're such an emotional sign, they feel things very deeply — both good and bad. So it's no surprise that Levine is a naturally gifted songwriter and musician, and often shares his love for his family in his songs and music videos.

As a pair, Taurus and Pisces form a relationship based on love and mutual adoration. They both crave romance and beauty in their lives, and Pisces' creative energy satisfies Taurus' need and appreciation for beauty and art. They both support each other, too. Taurus' grounded nature is incredibly comforting and stablizing for Pisces, who tends to live in a daydream. And Pisces inspires and encourages Taurus to try new things and can even give them the experience of living vicariously through all of Pisces' wild and creative endeavors.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pisces and Taurus often have an instant connection, because Pisces will find comfort and safety in Taurus' stability and security, and Taurus will find inspiration and excitement in Pisces' creativity. They are also both super sensual and emotional signs — Taurus is kind and tender, and Pisces is very giving. Both signs are ultimately focused on making sure their partner's needs are met. While they aren't the most talkative signs, their communication is clear as day. Taurus and Pisces are both extremely emotionally intuitive, so they understand each other on a deep level.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ultimately, the compatibility of Taurus and Pisces is grounded in the fact that they both value love above all else. They both prioritize their relationship and will do whatever it takes to nourish and sustain a truly deep bond with their partner. So it's clear that Levine and Prinsloo are a match made in zodiac heaven, as their signs compliment and support each other. And hopefully we'll get to see this dynamic in action at the Super Bowl, where Maroon Five will be performing at the half-time show Sunday, Feb. 3. Let the music play!