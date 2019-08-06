OK, don't freak out but Wells Adams' quote about his wedding to Sarah Hyland is about to get you so excited for their big day. During an appearance on The LadyGang podcast on August 6, Adams opened up about some of the logistics of their big day. In particular, he got real about how many people are actually going to be at their wedding. Spoiler: it's not going to be small.

"It'll be gigantic," the 35-year-old Bachelor in Paradise bartender said of their big day. Honestly, they have no choice. Inviting Adams' family alone is already a lot. "I am the youngest of five kids," he explained. "I’ve got nine nieces and nephews."

So, yeah, throw Hyland's family in there and all of both of their friends and you can bet your bottom dollar that wedding is going to be no small feat. Here's to hoping we all get invites.

As for the majority of the wedding planning, Adams said to the LadyGang hosts that he's going to sit back and let Hyland take charge of the planning. Sure he'll help out, but it's mostly up to her.

"It’s not my call. It’s all Sarah’s call," he explained to the hosts. "I think that I’m involved in the decision-making process, but it’s not like we’re launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn the key. I’m like the assistant to be like, ‘Yeah, you can turn the key. Go for it.'"

OK, fair. As long as Hyland enjoys being in charge, the set up sounds ideal.

In addition to chatting about their wedding plans, Adams talked to the LadyGang hosts about whether or not Hyland is going to change her name once they tie the knot. In classic Adams form, he was a total gentleman about the whole thing. Much like the wedding planning, Adams is leaving that decision totally up to the 29-year-old Modern Family star.

"I told her I don’t have any ego about that," Adams explained. "You can do whatever you want to do. And also you built this empire and this brand with this name. So, I don’t expect you to do that. I think she’ll make that decision in the end."

Adams also touched upon the actual engagement during his appearance on the podcast, saying that Hyland "had an inkling" that it was going to happen when he popped the question in July.

During his podcast, Your Favorite Things, recorded shortly after announcing his engagement, Adams admitted to his co-host Brandi Cyrus that he was super stressed carrying around Hyland's expensive engagement ring before he went ahead and popped the question. (FYI: Hyland's ring is estimated to be between $175,000 and $200,000).

"It's kinda a weird thing. Guys, for the most part, aren't used to having expensive pieces of jewelry around them. So, it freaks us out just in general," Adams told Cyrus. "Also, for me, we were traveling across the ocean, and so, like, that's even more stress of like, 'What happens if, like, someone steals my bag or something?' There's so much stress."

"Everyone is like, 'Are you so happy?' And I was so happy, but I'm also so happy I'm not in charge of that very nice ring," he continued. "I don't want to be in charge of this anymore! There's too much pressure!"

Luckily, now all he has to stress about is their massive wedding.