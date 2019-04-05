We Bet You've Never Heard Of These 43 Odd But Brilliant Products On Amazon

The editors and writers of the Elite Daily commerce team have seen it all. As a curator of all things Amazon, I've scoured through thousands of products — cough the Tubshroom cough — but sometimes even I'm surprised by brilliant products on Amazon. And I'm pretty sure you haven't seen these, either. But I know what you're thinking: Never heard of? Preposterous! I have clicked through every single Amazon slideshow, scrolled down each listicle, and can now confidently say that I have seen it all. What other odd and brilliant Amazon products could there possibly be?

Well, get ready to be surprised, amazed, and shocked, because I've truly pulled out all the stops for this slideshow. From a hydrating sheet mask that lathers up with rich, luxurious bubbles to detoxify clogged pores to a flexible mat that's designed to keep your dishes from flipping over in the dishwasher, there are still tons of weird products on Amazon that are wildly popular. Besides, who can resist a fun party game called CoolCats and AssHats? With a name like that it's practically begging to be the main feature at your next game night!

Here, click through Amazon's most obscure — yet totally amazing — products.

1. The Comb That Makes It Easy To Strip The Leaves Off Your Herbs OXO Good Grips Herb Stripping Comb $6 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're cooking with thyme, parsley, cilantro, or even larger chunks of kale, the OXO Good Grips Herb Stripping Comb makes it easy to prepare your favorite meals without having to worry about accidentally biting into a stem. This comb is shaped so that it fits comfortably in your hands no matter what angle you're working from, and you can even use the flat side to push the plucked herbs off your cutting board and into your pot or pan.

2. A Water Bottle That Glows When It's Time To Take A Sip ICEWATER Smart Water Bottle $20 Amazon See on Amazon It's recommended that adults drink about a half gallon of water every day, but it can be easy to forget when you're busy with everyday life. So, why not use the ICEWATER smart water bottle? This bottle helps you stay hydrated by glowing whenever it's time for you to take a sip, and it even has a wireless Bluetooth speaker built into the base so that you can listen to music while you're on the go.

3. The Organizer That Prevents Lost Socks In The Laundry SockDock Laundry Helper (2 Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon I can't even begin to tell you how many of my socks have gone missing after doing a load of laundry, but with the SockDock laundry helper you can easily keep your pairs of socks organized. Simply add your dirty socks, put them in the washer and dryer with the rest of your laundry, then hang them right in your closet to keep them all organized. This laundry organizer is able to fit socks of all sizes and will even work with other lightweight garments like lingerie and gloves, too.

3. A Plunger That Doubles As A Toilet Bowl Squeegee ToiletShroom Revolutionary Plunger $17 Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is push the ToiletShroom Revolutionary Plunger through your clogged pipe, and the flexible design will break down practically any blockages with ease. Made from rust-proof stainless steel, you can also use this plunger as a toilet bowl squeegee to clean away any dirt and grime that's accumulated. The best part? Each order comes with a caddy holder that keeps it securely stored upright when it's not in use.

4. The Handy Device That Keeps Your Chapstick Accessible At All Times Zip Stick Retractable Lip Balm Holder $8 Amazon See on Amazon I know I'm not the only one who doesn't enjoy having to dig all inside my bag for my chapstick, so you should definitely consider using the Zip Stick retractable lip balm holder to keep your chapstick close. You can clip this holder onto your jacket, purse, or backpack to do so. One Amazon reviewer noted that "the string is just about the perfect length to reach from your pocket to your mouth."

5. A Convenient Wallet That Fits Right Around Your Wrist Sprigs Banjees Wrist Wallet $20 Amazon See on Amazon Not only will it fit your credit cards and cash, but the Sprigs Banjees Wrist Wallet is large enough that it can even fit your smartphone! Made from lightweight and stretchy fabric that won't leave your wrists feeling sweaty, this wrist wallet features two pockets: one with a zipper that you can use for your more valuable items and a second one that folds over, making it a great alternative FitBit band.

6. The Eye Patches Made With Real 24-Karat Rose Gold Sakura Skin Eye Pads $15 Amazon See on Amazon Dark circles and puffy eyes can be difficult to get rid of, which is why the Sakura Skin Eye Pads are made from 24-karat nano-active gold. Not only does the gold work as an anti-inflammatory agent, but these pads are also infused with hyaluronic acid as well as vitamin C to leave your skin looking hydrated and vibrant. Reviewer tip: One Amazon customer said she put them in the fridge so that they have a refreshing, cooling feel whenever she uses them.

7. A Toothbrush Holder Made From Antibacterial Silicone Tooletries Waterproof Toothbrush Holder $18 Amazon See on Amazon Made with antibacterial silicone that inhibits mold and bacterial growth, the Tooletries waterproof toothbrush holder has a built-in drainage system that allows it to dry quickly. The strong suction grip backing can hold up to 5 pounds, and this holder will attach to practically any flat, shiny surface (including your bathroom mirror and shower wall). Plus, there are two colors to choose from: blue and charcoal gray.

8. The Food Covers That Fold Flat For Easy Storage Handy Gourmet Pop-Up Food Covers (3 Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Ever try to transport a dish only to have it get crushed in transit? Then try using the Handy Gourmet pop-up food covers. These covers not only prevent your cakes, pastries, and jellos from getting squished, but each one folds down flat so that they're easy to store. Each order comes with three different sizes: a 12-inch one, a 14-inch one, and a 15.5-inch one.

9. A Dish Cloth That Won't Become Gross & Smelly Over Time The Crown Choice No Odor Dish Cloth $7 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional dish cloths that grow smelly and gross over time, The Crown Choice No Odor Dish Cloth is designed to dry quickly and prevent unwanted odors. It won't get get slimy and stinky, even after months of use. This cloth is 100 percent non-scratch, so you can safely use it on all types of cookware. Even better, you can toss it in your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

10. The Pet Hair Brush That Can Also Get Rid Of Lint Daksha Pet Hair Brush $12 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got pet hair stuck to your car seats or stuck to your couch, the Daksha pet hair brush can easily lift it away, leaving your furniture looking spotless. Unlike other pet hair brushes, this one also works on vinyl, polyester, velvet, nylon, and suede. The soft rubber tip is flexible to reach deep into crevices, plus it can even remove lint from your clothes!

11. A Flat Iron Made With Ceramic Tourmaline Technology NITION Ceramic Tourmaline Flat Iron $23 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other flat irons that use metal heating plates, the NITION ceramic flat iron is infused with silver and tourmaline so that your hair is left looking shiny and healthy (instead of dry and frizzy). Both plates are also coated in enhanced ceramic that helps lock in moisture, and it's safe for all types of hair since you can adjust the temperature all the way from 300 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

12. The Cutting Board With A Built-In Knife Sharpener Joseph Joseph Slice & Sharpen Cutting Board $16 Amazon See on Amazon Trying to work with dull knives generally just results in a mess, which is why the Joseph Joseph Slice & Sharpen cutting board has a ceramic knife sharpener built right into the handle. This large cutting board also has non-slip edges so that it won't get away from you as you run your knives through the sharpener, and the sharpener itself is suitable for all types of stainless steel blades. Note: It's not suitable for serrated or ceramic knives.

13. A Loofah That Has A Built-In Exfoliating Pad Mikimini Bath Mitt $9 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional loofahs, the Mikimini bath mitt is double-sided. One side has a loofah and the other side has an exfoliating pad body. This elastic band on this bath mitt provides a customizable fit. There's even a sleeve where you can insert a bar of soap.

14. The Eyeglass Holder That Attaches To Your Shirt ReadeREST Magnetic Eyeglass Holder $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a convenient way to keep your glasses readily-accessible, try using the ReadeREST magnetic eyeglass holder. This handy accessory uses a powerful magnetic backing to keep your glasses secure to your shirt. The stainless steel design is exceptionally durable, and you can use this holder for glasses of all kinds.

15. A Deodorizing Cube Made With Activated Charcoal Innofresh Fridge Odor Absorber $8 Amazon See on Amazon Able to last for up to six months without needing to be changed, the Innofresh fridge odor absorber is made with 100 percent natural activated charcoal that absorbs unwanted odors more effectively than baking soda. This odor absorber is compact enough that you can easily place it anywhere in your fridge or freezer, but the options are endless -- use it in your locker, gym bag, diaper bin, or anywhere else you'd like to keep smelling fresh!

16. The Microwaveable Mugs That Won't Burn Your Hands Joseph Joseph M-Cuisine Cool-Touch Mug (2 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas traditional mugs can burn your hands if you try to grab them straight out of the microwave, the Joseph Joseph M-Cuisine cool-touch mug has walls that won't transfer heat from your beverages to your hands, keeping you safe from accidental burns. These mugs come with a splash-proof lid that also allows steam to vent, and each mug can hold up to 12 ounces of liquid.

17. A Pack Of Straws That Are 100 Percent Compostable Repurpose Compostables Straws (2 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using single-use plastic straws that won't break down in landfills, try using the Repurpose Compostables' straws. Not only are these straws 100 percent compostable, but, unlike metal straws, these are bendable so it's easy to sip from any glass. Each order comes with 50 straws, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that these "look and feel just like plastic straws!"

18. The Handy Gadget That Lets You Chop Ingredients Right Over The Stove kools Food Chopper $14 Amazon See on Amazon Great for professional chefs and home cooks alike, the kools food chopper has a built-in cutting board that lets you chop your ingredients directly over the stove, helping you save you time and reduce kitchen messes. The blade is made from durable stainless steel that easily slices through herbs, meat, vegetables, and more. Plus, the ergonomic handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hand as you work.

19. A Sheet Mask Infused With Skin-Brightening Hyaluronic Acid Ebanel Laboratories Bubble Sheet Mask (10 Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made with Bentonite clay and volcanic ash that help exfoliate away dead skin, the Ebanel Laboratories bubble sheet mask goes the extra mile with an infusion of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to leave your complexion looking refreshed and bright. These masks are suitable for all skin types, and the foamy, effervescent bubbles even tighten pores.

20. The Stamp That Makes It Easy To Get That Winged Eyeliner Look iMethod Wing Eyeliner Stamp $13 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever struggled to draw that perfect eyeliner wing off the corner of your eye, you need the iMethod wing eyeliner stamp in your life. This stamp works on both your left and right eye so that you can get a flawless wing — without the stress of having to draw freehand. Even better, the liner on the other end is great for refining those last few details. As an added bonus, the long-lasting formula is waterproof.

21. A Magnetic Tool Holder That Helps Keep You Organized Lodesol Magnetic Tool Holder $25 Amazon See on Amazon Made with strong magnets that keep your nuts and bolts securely fastened until you're ready to use them, Lodesol's tool holder is a great way to keep your tools organized while you work. This holder is exceptionally thin so that it's easy to slip into toolbox drawers, plus the flexible design means you can roll it up for easy transport.

22. The Pillow That Doubles As A Convenient Cup Holder Cup Cozy Pillow Deluxe Pillow $32 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit practically any type of cup or mug, Cup Cozy Pillow's deluxe pillow is made with a velboa cover that you can remove for easy cleaning. The built-in handle makes it easy to take this pillow with you on the go, plus there are also extra pockets where you can keep your reading glasses, TV remotes, gaming controllers, and more.

23. A Handle That Attaches To Your Tablet For Easy Viewing ComfortHandle iPad Handle $20 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of holding up your tablet with two hands, use the ComfortHandle iPad handle to prop it up on practically any flat surface (or even just to hold it with one hand). This handle can rotate a full 360 degrees for the optimal viewing angle, plus the included 3M adhesive keeps it securely fastened to your tablet. However, it removes without leaving behind any sticky residue.

24. The Washcloth That Exfoliates All Over Your Body Italy Towel Exfoliating Washcloth (8 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using chemical-based exfoliators to get rid of stubborn dead skin, try using the Italy Towel exfoliating washcloth. This washcloth is made with 100 percent viscose fabric that gently exfoliates away flakes without irritating your skin (though it's not recommended for facial use), and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "nothing has given me as much exfoliation as this little towel. I could see layers and layers of dead skin being sloughed off areas I never even thought would have dead skin!"

25. A Tool That Makes It Easy To Slice Grapes Into Quarters OXO Tot Grape Cutter $11 Amazon See on Amazon Instead using a regular knife to cut grapes, keep your hands safe with the OXO Tot grape cutter. This handy device quickly slices seedless grapes and grape tomatoes into quarters, and the non-slip plunger has a curved finger rest that makes it comfortable to use. Completely BPA-free, each cutter also comes with a safety cover for safe storage.

26. The Detoxifying Nose Sheets Made With Egg Shell Powder TONYMOLY Egg Pore Nose Sheets $7 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got stubborn blackheads or unwanted whiteheads, the TONYMOLY Egg Pore nose sheets can help. Each sheet is made with a combination of egg shell powder and charcoal that reaches deep into pores to get rid of blemishes. The added sesame seed extract is loaded with detoxifying antioxidants, too. And unlike other nose sheets, these are so strong that you only need to use them twice a week to experience the full benefits.

27. A Pillow That Holds Up Your Tablet Without Any Adhesives Lap Desk Tablet Pillow $20 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit most tablets and e-readers, the Lap Desk LapGear tablet pillow holds your device at the ideal angle for viewing photos or watching videos. The soft linen fabric is comfortable if you choose to let it rest on your lap, and the micro-bead filling conforms to the shape of your legs for added comfort. Besides, who can resist the convenient side pocket for additional storage?

28. The Mat That Keeps Your Dishes From Knocking Together In The Wash DishwasherBUDDY Dish Stabilizer Mat $14 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever opened your dishwasher to find a bunch of your dishes have flipped over and filled with dirty, soapy water during the wash cycle, try using the DishwasherBUDDY dish stabilizer mat to keep them in place. This flexible mat has an accordion-like design that lets you fold it to fit practically any dishwasher, and there's zero need to ever clean it, as it gets washed with each cycle.

29. A Diffuser For Your Car That Can Run For Up To Five Hours dodocool Car Diffuser $17 Amazon See on Amazon Able to hold enough water for five-hour runtime, the dodocool car diffuser is completely BPA-free and helps improve your car's air quality by absorbing unwanted dust and bacteria. Unlike other car diffusers, this one has seven different soothing LED colors to choose from, and the automatic shut-off ensures it won't overheat if the reservoir runs dry.

30. The Earbud Case That Keeps Your Cables Tangle-Free Budley Tangle-Free Earbud Case $10 Amazon See on Amazon No one enjoys having to detangle their headphones, so keep your cables organized with the Budley tangle-free earbud case. All you have to do is wrap the cords around this lightweight case like a yo-yo, then close the lid to ensure that they stay firmly in place. And because this case is made from premium silicone, it's also exceptionally durable.

31. A Deodorant Made Without Any Aluminum Or Parabens THAI Natural Crystal Deodorant Stick $5 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other deodorants that contain harsh chemicals, the THAI Natural Crystal Deodorant stick is completely free from aluminum, zirconium, parabens. It's also 100 percent hypoallergenic, boasting odor-fighting protection for up to 24 hours. And get this: The formula won't stain your clothes no matter how hard you sweat. It's also unscented so you won't have to worry about how it smells once it mixes with your body's natural chemistry.

32. The Squatting Toilet Stool Made From Classy Bamboo MallBoo Bamboo Squatting Toilet Stool $39 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you adjust the height depending on how intense of a squat you prefer, but the MallBoo bamboo squatting toilet stool is also made from 100 percent eco-friendly bamboo. This stool has a built-in foot massager that you can use while you squat, and there's even a detachable compartment where you can store your phone, pens, and other accessories.

33. A Massage Tool That Conforms To The Shape Of Your Body Body Back Roller Massage Tool $18 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using a hard massage ball that gives you more pain than it does relief, try using the Body Back roller massage tool. This portable massager has flexible rollers that conform to the shape of your body as you use it all over your back, legs, shoulders, thighs, and more. And since it's handheld, you can control how much pressure you exert on yourself.

34. The Party Game That's Just As Fun Sober As It Is With Drinks CoolCats & A$$Hats Adult Card Game $25 Amazon See on Amazon With hundreds of cards in each box, it's almost impossible to have two games be anywhere even near similar when playing the CoolCats & A$$Hats adult card game. The leader of the round pulls subject cards, then all the other players try to guess if the leader likes or dislikes the cards. Whoever has the most correct guesses draws a "CoolCats" card (the loser draws an "A$$Hat" card) and completes the task described on it. Maybe it's chugging your drink, or maybe it's something wilder.

35. A Strap That Lets You Perform Two-Person Stretches By Yourself FlexFixx FLEXSTRAP $23 Amazon See on Amazon Some of the most effective stretches require two people, but, with the FlexFixx FLEXSTRAP, you can get that same deep stretch all by yourself. This strap has multiple stretchy loops to help improve your flexibility and range of motion. Even better, each loop is soft to prevent any unwanted irritation. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "it lets me push myself to the bounds of my comfort on stretches without going overboard."

36. The Water Filter That Lets You Drink Directly From The Source LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're camping, hiking, or simply just looking to improve your emergency preparedness, the LifeStraw personal water filter is right up your alley. This water filter lets you drink directly from unfiltered water sources by removing 99.99 percent of bacteria and parasites — it even removes micro-plastics! Each filter can provide up to 1,000 gallons of clean drinking water, and for every LifeStraw purchased, one child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year.

37. A Tool That Helps Get Rid Of Persistent Bad Breath Tongue Cleaner Tool $6 Amazon See on Amazon Brushing your tongue can help with bad breath in the short-term. But using something like the Tongue Cleaner tool to scrape your tongue clean will help keep your breath smelling fresh all day long. It only takes one or two scrapes to get your tongue completely clean, and when it's time to clean this tool, all you have to do is rinse it under warm water.

38. The Device That Cooks Ramen In The Microwave Faster Than The Stove Rapid Brands Rapid Ramen Cooker $7 Amazon See on Amazon You could wait for water to boil on your stove, or you could use the Rapid Brands Rapid Ramen Cooker and enjoy perfectly-cooked microwaved ramen in just three minutes. Perfect for college students and busy professionals alike, this cooker has heat-resistant handles so that you won't burn yourself when it's time to eat. Since it uses less water than the stovetop version, you can also use less seasoning, resulting in a lower-sodium meal.

39. A Pair Of Gardening Gloves With Versatile Built-In Claws HAODE FASHION Gardening Claws $8 Amazon See on Amazon Made with extra-durable ABS plastic that makes it easy to dig into the earth, the HAODE FASHION gardening claws are designed so that one size will fit most men and women. The material is waterproof and puncture resistant. Unlike other gardening gloves, these are breathable so that your hands aren't left sweaty and stifled. One Amazon reviewer raved that these gloves "give you the full dexterity of using all your fingers!"

40. The Tool That Makes It Easy To Shave The Hair Off Your Back BAKblade Back Shaver $27 Amazon See on Amazon It's difficult to shave your back on your own — unless you've got the BAKblade back shaver, of course. This handy tool has an ergonomic S-shape handle that makes it easy to shave those hard-to-reach spots, and the blade cartridges are designed to work whether they're wet or dry. And unlike other shaving blades, these won't rust or dull over time.

41. A Non-Greasy Way To Prevent Uncomfortable Chafing Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel $6 Amazon See on Amazon Is it a powder? A gel? Surprise — it's both! But unlike gels, the Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel doesn't have a greasy feel. Once you apply it to your skin it creates a smooth, breathable barrier to control any excess moisture that would otherwise cause your skin to chafe. It's also great for reducing any unwanted redness you might experience after shaving or waxing. Plus, it's 100 percent non-staining.

42. The Tool That Slices Watermelon Into 12 Perfect Slices HENMON Watermelon Slicer $18 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you use it on watermelon, but the HENMON watermelon slicer can also cut your cantaloupes, melons, pineapples, and honeydews into 12 uniform slices. This slicer is made with durable stainless steel that's resistant to rust and corrosion, plus the handles are coated in soft silicone so that your hands feel comfortable as you press down. They're also non-slip so you won't have to worry about losing your grip.