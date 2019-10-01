When you're going to any Disney park, you're likely seeking an amazing vacation you'll remember forever. That includes your dining experiences. Only Disney can make you believe you've stepped into a fairy tale while you dine in Cinderella's castle, or let you eat Mickey-shaped waffles while taking pictures with The Big Cheese himself. Not only does Disney know how to do dining right, but they're always taking things up a notch. Walt Disney World's monorail dining experience is that next step you need to try on your upcoming vacay to this magical place.

If you're unfamiliar with Disney's monorail transportation system, the easiest way to describe it is it's the coolest way to travel throughout the Walt Disney World resort. You're able to scope out some epic sights while you're cruising via Disney's very own "highway in the sky." That's exactly what the new dining experience offered at Disney is called: the "Highway in the Sky Dine Around." According to Walt Disney World's website, on this journey that's a foodie's dream come true, you'll get to enjoy a five-course meal through three of Disney's best resorts on property, and the monorail will be your transportation along the way.

If I'm not going into one of the parks, riding the monorail to each one of the Magic Kingdom resorts is one of my favorite things to do at Disney. The three resorts along the monorail line are the Contemporary, Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and my personal fave, the Polynesian Village Resort. Each resort is gorgeous in design and has some amazing shops and dining options. With this Highway in the Sky Dine Around, you have the opportunity to experience some of those amazing restaurants for yourself.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Disney's description of the dining experience on their website, you'll start off at Disney's Contemporary Resort. You'll meet up at the The Wave… of American Flavors where you can get to know your fellow foodies who will be going on your monorail adventure with you. Enjoy some appetizers and a cocktail before you board the monorail.

Next is the Polynesian resort, which embraces the South Pacific culture. There, you'll enjoy the palm trees and tropical drinks. This is one of the most Instagram-worthy resorts ever, in my opinion, so in between snacking and riding, snap a few pictures with your friends.

After that, you'll take the monorail to Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, which just might be the most decadent resort of your dreams. (Also, for any Full House fans, you may recognize this as the resort the family stayed at during their Walt Disney World vacay, which is a little nostalgia-filled fun.)

At the Grand Floridian, you'll have champagne while enjoying a delicious selection of charcuterie or cheeses before heading to Cítricos for your main course. Since it's Disney, you know there's dessert involved. Your group will jump back on board the monorail to wrap up your delectable journey.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You'll be taken to a private patio at Contemporary Resort to savor some sweets and caffeine with an amazing view of the Happily Ever After fireworks show over the Magic Kingdom. Besides being right in front of the castle, this is probably my favorite spot to watch the fireworks with a view of the entire park.

Disney has some amazing dining experiences, but this one really takes the cake. Not only do you get to experience three different must-see resorts in one trip, but you get the incredible fireworks show for your grand finale.

If you're thinking "sign me the heck up" like I am, you'll want to reserve your spot now. Just know that it is $170 per person, but that price includes a five-course meal, gratuity, incredible overall experience, and fireworks show. You'll also want to pack something cute for this adventure, because there's a dress code and you'll want to get as many selfies with your food and drinks as possible.