If you thought you'd seen all the best Black Friday deals awaiting you after Thanksgiving, you might want to make room on your list for sale items from Walmart's Black Friday ad. It's out as of Nov. 14, and if you're looking for a one-stop shop, you'll want to check out all the deals on tech and home items. Plus, with discounts hitting the website a full two weeks before Thanksgiving, you have plenty of time to shop for everyone on your list.

Black Friday at Walmart starts as early as Nov. 14 online. The nationwide chain announced the start of "Buy Now" deals online, which means you can score discounts now. Access the "Buy Now" deals on Walmart.com and grab items like:

Additionally, Pre-Black Friday starts online Friday, Nov. 22 at 12 a.m. ET, but the deals have yet to be released. My guess is there will be doorbusters offered early from Walmart's Black Friday ad, but you'll have to keep posted for more info on the deets for this one.

Walmart is calling its Black Friday sale in stores and online "the main event" for a good reason. If you plan to shop the Black Friday sale online, you can start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Walmart stores nationwide will open up on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. local time. For closing hours, check your local Walmart. After the 6 p.m. local time opening, all Walmart stores are set to operate on regular store hours per location.

Black Friday deals at Walmart showcase some huge discounts on technology and items for your home or dorm, including:

With an eligible trade-in, you'll get an up to $450 e-Gift Card with the purchase and activation of select iPhones (XS, XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max) and Samsung (S10, S10+, Note 10+, S10e, and Note9) smart phones. (You can see the full details here.)

$40 Keurig K-Compact Brewer (originally $59)

$49 Instant Pot 6-quart Duo (originally $79)

$129 Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (originally $199)

$69 Fitbit Inspire HR (originally $99)

$49 T-Fal 20-piece Kitchen Solutions Set (special buy)

$39 iFly 20-inch Hard Sided Carry-On (originally $70 - $73)

$99 LG 2.1 Soundbar (originally $199)

TBH, you could probably spend your entire Black Friday budget just at Walmart this year. If you don't want to miss out, you should make sure to get ready for online sales beginning at 10 p.m. ET on Nov. 27 and in-store deals launching at 6p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 28.