Video Of Jimmy Kimmel Mocking Trump's Ivy League Brag States The Obvious & You Must See It
While fielding questions from reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 25, President Donald Trump trumpeted his experience at an Ivy League school while explaining how smart he is. Predictably, his explanation became material for late night monologues. A video of Jimmy Kimmel mocking Trump's Ivy League brag shows the comedian pointing out the obvious: it's just a little bit awkward hearing the president trying to convince people he's smart.
Kimmel said,
Trump's remarks on his personality, his school history and his IQ came during an impromptu press conference the president gave while he was walking on the South Lawn of the White House, before boarding Marine One to travel to Dallas, where he provided an update on hurricane relief efforts.
During the makeshift conference, Trump was asked whether he bears responsibility for the any toxic nature the national political discourse has taken on. Trump replied by essentially saying media stories make him out to look like a bad guy. The president said,
While the way in which President Trump framed his answer might have been a little bit funny (OK, maybe a lot bit funny), the overall subject he was discussing with reporters was anything but. Trump was asked the question about his role in the uncivil state of politics because, within the previous ten days, notable members of his own party have all but insisted he's had a major role.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that we would not be running for reelection in 2018. When he gave a speech on the Senate floor explaining why, the senator delivered an implicit criticism of President Trump.
On Tuesday morning, hours before Flake made his announcement, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) also delivered stinging criticism of Trump, telling reporters,
Both senators, notably, have criticized Trump without the responsibility of having to campaign for reelection in the next 12 months. Or, as Jimmy Kimmel described it,
That's — uh — certainly one way to put it.