Victoria Monét had the internet buzzing when she surprised fans with an extravagant pregnancy announcement on Saturday, Dec. 5. The singer-songwriter showed off her belly in two regal photos, confirming she is expecting her first child. Basically, Victoria Monét's pregnancy announcement on Instagram was on another level of breathtaking.

Monét's announcement came as a huge shock to fans, as the photos revealed she's relatively far along in her pregnancy but managed to keep it a total secret up until her Instagram post. The photos show Monét in a bejeweled headdress, and she shared how powerful her pregnancy has made her feel more powerful in her caption: "I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen...Mom," Monét wrote in her announcement. "Two hearts beat inside of me now...That’s more love. Two brains and two souls...that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!"

Monét went on to share a special message to her baby: "To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy! The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you."

After her post, Monét went viral on Twitter as fans expressed their happy surprise over the unexpected announcement.

Many fans also took the opportunity to joke about Ariana Grande interacting with Monét's baby, since Grande and Monét are close friends along with being frequent collaborators.

In the past, Monét has kept her love life private, and she did not reveal who the father of her baby is in her announcement. Now that she's done keeping her pregnancy a secret, fans can probably expect some more pics and news about Monét's journey in the coming months. You just know Grande is going to throw her bestie the ultimate baby shower.