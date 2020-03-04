Victoria Fuller left Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor on the March 2 episode, which leaves only Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett as the pilot's final two potential love matches. A lot happened during the dramatic Fantasy Suite week (like Madi and Peter's heated sex talk), and unfortunately the circumstances just didn't play out in Victoria's favor. In the age of social media, you can almost always count on a public comment through some sort of post, and Victoria F.'s Instagram about leaving The Bachelor shows she has no hard feelings toward her ex.

"Pete — Thank you," Victoria wrote in her post, published March 4. "Thank you for teaching me about myself, even when I didn’t want to know. Or when it was unpleasant. But most of all teaching me that I’m worth it. Thank you for always pushing me to get to the root cause & never judging me along the way." She went on to name the things she learned from their relationship. "You showed me what kindness truly is. What patience means in a relationship. You showed me the definition of a good thing. & you showed me that I can be loved unapologetically with all my flaws. For that I am forever grateful for you. I’m excited to see where life takes you & I have all the respect in the world for you. You’re doing great sweetie. Cheers xx."

Victoria wrote the sweet caption alongside this photo of them from Women Tell All.

ABC

Victoria got emotional on WTA while watching the highlight reel of her relationship with Peter. Their time together had plenty of tumultuous moments, like when they attended a Chase Rice concert before Peter knew Victoria had previously dated the country singer. Their hometown date was also derailed by drama, when Peter confronted Victoria about an accusation that she had broken up marriages in the past.

Despite this, they had a strong connection that carried Victoria through to the final few weeks of the show. On WTA, Peter told her he had learned a lot from their relationship, too. "I think I've always said love is patient," he said. "When you find someone you care strongly about, I'm not someone who gives up on that very easily. I really do feel good about our relationship and the growth that I think both of us took from it."

Though Victoria F. had a controversial run this season, it's nice to see her leaving the show on good terms. It seems like Peter is equally happy about the time they spent together, even if it didn't have a picture perfect ending.