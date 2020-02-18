Victoria Fuller has been a controversial contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and her hometown date did not prove otherwise. It started off on a sweet note, with Victoria and Peter frolicking along the beach, visiting an old-timey photo studio, then attending a Hunter Hayes concert in her hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia, but Victoria F.'s hometown date took a sour turn when Peter’s ex, Merissa Pense, showed up with some choice words for Peter about Victoria’s past.

Merissa, whose face was blurred out during her confrontation with Peter, is also from Virginia Beach, and pulled him aside after the Hunter Hayes concert. "Just be careful, is all I'm going to say," she told him. "I'm from here and I just know what a good guy you are, and I'd hate for any of who you are to be affected by somebody else." Yikes.

She continued, saying she used to be friends with Victoria but "things happened" and they're not friends anymore. "I don't think you deserve that," Merissa told Peter. "There's been many relationships broken up because of her and I don't think it's a relationship for you to be in."

When Peter arrived to Victoria's house to meet her family, he confronted her about Merissa's accusations, and Victoria was not happy. "I haven't broken up any relationships," Victoria told Peter. "What relationships did she say that I broke up?" She called Merissa's allegations "disappointing," and said she was "disgusted." She told Peter she was tired of all the drama between them, and when he asked her if they could just talk about it, she told him it seemed like he'd already decided what Merissa told him was "more important" than meeting her family.

Peter told her he wasn't trying to attack or accuse her of anything, and asked her if she ever actually fights for anything she really wants. (Big yikes.) "If it came out that I was taking her side, I'm sorry about that because it's not what I was doing," he said. Then, in a moment that's been highly teased throughout the season, Victoria walked away and told cameras to stop following her. She took a walk, then walked back to Peter to continue their conversation. She told him she adored him, and that she was ready to tell him she was falling in love with him that night. But Peter pointed out this was the second time she got up and walked away from a hard conversation, and they left their next steps undefined.

The next day, Victoria went to Peter's hotel room to convince him to give her another chance. Peter was brutally honest with Victoria, saying, "I feel like you don't even want me to love you the way I want to love you, and I get so confused when it just blows up with us. I feel like we have no communication skill, we don't understand each other in that regard. And it's so good, for so long and there's so many moments where I'm like, 'I can totally see it being me and her,' but then it just implodes. And it's the most terrifying thing for me to continue to want to invest and then the possibility of you just walking away. How am I supposed to have any type of confidence in us when it's been the same thing?"

Victoria said she was "trying really hard," and "for some reason, I can't walk away from you," to which Peter replied, "But... you kind of do." She said it's because she thinks that's what she's used to doing, and left the conversation telling him the ball was in his court. "You make this decision," she said. "If you don't want to continue with me, I understand. But I can't let you leave without you knowing I'm falling in love with you, and I have these feelings feelings for you." She handed him the old-timey photo they had taken together earlier that day on her way out the door. "You hold onto that," she said.

During the rose ceremony, Peter gave roses to Hannah Ann, Madison, and Victoria F. Kelsey was sent home.

How Peter's season of The Bachelor will conclude is a total mystery, but clearly, he's got a soft spot for Victoria F. Here's hoping it pays off.