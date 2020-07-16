While you may not be on your way to Platform 9 ¾ this fall, that doesn’t mean your back-to-school season shopping can’t be totally magical. Whether you’re looking for a new backpack, bag, or notebook, you can get it all with Vera Bradley’s Harry Potter back-to-school collection. The line includes pieces inspired by the four houses, as well as iconic scenes from the series, and it’s all available now on Vera Bradley’s website.

“Experience the awe and excitement of the Harry Potter and Vera Bradley collection, where we found infinite inspiration in all our most-loved scenes from Harry Potter,” Vera Bradley’s website reads, “and then added a dash of our own Muggle Magic.” Some of that magic even involved going so far as to create a unique pattern called “Home to Hogwarts.” The print features Hedwig, flying keys, round glasses, and more subtle nods to the Harry Potter world.

To sweeten this deal, Vera Bradley has even released a scavenger hunt on its website. While it’s not as difficult as competing in the Tri-Wizard Tournament, the prize might be better. The more clues you get correct, the greater chances you have at winning a Harry Potter x Vera Bradley prize package, which includes backpacks, travel essentials, and more. There are even prizes for the runner-ups, so get to sleuthing.

Like all Harry Potter collabs, this one is selling pretty quickly. If you want to have the most witchy school year yet, call out “Accio credit card” ASAP. Check out some of the collection’s highlights below.

If you’re just looking for a small bag to keep you hands-free no matter where the day takes you, the Sling Backpack in Home to Hogwarts ($65, Vera Bradley) is chock-full of Harry Potter motifs. This bag has pen pockets, a D-ring for keys, and two exterior zip pockets, so you fit everything you could possibly need for the day.

The Lunch Bunch ($60, Vera Bradley) comes in designs representing each of the four houses, as well as a simple Hogwarts print if you don’t want to pick a favorite. The corduroy exterior and insulated interior will keep your food cool until you’re ready to chow down.

Finally, you no longer have to fumble around looking for your ID and cards. With this handy Zip ID Case ($25, Vera Bradley), you can keep your Galleons and Muggle money all safely secured in one easily locatable place.

You can’t go back to school or work (even virtually) without a fresh, new notebook. And the Mini Notebook with Pocket ($20, Vera Bradley) will be the perfect companion for you throughout classes and meetings. The perforated pages and pocket insert ensures you'll stay organized and on top of everything.

If you’re in need of a new backpack, the Campus Backpack ($165, Vera Bradley) has pockets for every single one of your individual needs. There are four slip pockets, pen slips, a laptop compartment, mesh compartments for small items, and even a wand pocket. The shoulders are padded, so your shoulders won’t get tired after even your most grueling days.

With the power of magic (or just smart engineering), the RFID Small Convertible Crossbody ($55, Vera Bradley) doubles as both a crossbody bag and a belt bag. This bag is perfect for your adventures any way you wear it. It has handy cardholders with RFID protection, so you don’t have to worry about your information being stolen. While it may not fit everything Hermione’s enchanted purse does, this bag can certainly get you through your day.