Like a never-ending gravy boat, the Black Friday deals are non-stop this year. Everywhere you look, there are awesome sales on tech, home goods, and entertainment. Plus, all the clothing deals are here to make sure you're completely covered from head to toe — literally. Speaking of toes, Vans' Black Friday 2019 deal is almost too good to pass up, and it'll help make sure you step into 2020 in style.

Right now, Vans is ready to give customers the best gift ever: free money. With every online purchase of $65 or more, Vans will give you $20 off the next time you shop with them. This Black Friday deal takes a little digging to find on the Vans website, but it is featured on the home page. And, the good news is that the deal applies across the site, and it's valid for almost the entire holiday season. You can get $20 from Vans now through Dec. 20. That means that shoppers have plenty of time to go shopping for shoes even after the Black Friday rush is over.

Vans is known for their slip-on skateboarding shoes, but the site is also filled with plenty of different types of sneakers, sweatshirts, and accessories. Even if you're not a skater yourself, you can likely appreciate the skater style.

Here are some finds that are sure to be perfect for anyone on your list this year. Some of them are so great, you'll just want to pick them for yourself.

The nice thing about the Vans Black Friday deal is that it'll last beyond Black Friday and even beyond Cyber Monday, through most of December. That means shoppers can be more relaxed about shopping on the Vans website after all the post-Thanksgiving buzz dies down. That way, shoppers can fully live the relaxed skater lifestyle of Vans.