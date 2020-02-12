Valentine's Day is around the corner and, well... I'm still trying to fathom the idea of it being 2020, so this holiday is the last thing on my mind. However, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather, Valentine's Day 2020 will be the best for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Virgo, and Capricorn.

The moon will be in Scorpio on Valentine's Day, which I find totally comical. Firstly, because Scorpio squares Aquarius, which means the sun and moon will be at odds. Also, Aquarius is the sign of friendship, and Scorpio... is pretty much the opposite.

Venus, planet of love and beauty, will also be in Aries at this point and this energy has everything to do self-love, so I am digging it. Although, it will also be at odds with the South Node, which means there will be something that needs to be released in regard to your values, finances, and relationships.

Nevertheless, there will be a few bright notes, including what Gemini, Virgo, and Capricorn will experience this Valentine's Day:

Gemini: You're Surrounded By People Who Genuinely Care About You

Falling in love with someone overseas, Gemini? I mean, never say never, especially with the sun hovering over your expansive ninth house of travel, education, and higher learning.

Luckily, with Venus sashaying through your socially conscious 11th house of teams, friendship groups, and extended network, you'll be surrounded by your soul tribe, which could bring something exciting and impromptu for those of you who are single. Worse-case scenario? You might catch the jealousy bug, especially if you've been crushing on someone your BFF just decided to start flirting with. Communication is everything, Gemini. Don't sweat the small stuff and have a good time.

Virgo: You're Feeling Yourself And Your Sex Appeal Is Making A Cameo

With the sun getting situated via your orderly sixth house of health, due diligence, and rulership, you'll be feeling like yourself again. Acts of service are your jam, Virgo.

BTW, your curious planetary ruler will also be traveling through your committed seventh house of partnerships, which makes the communication within your partnerships a lot breezier. Although, at this point, Mercury will already be in its shadow phase, as it will officially station retrograde on Feb. 16. Not worry, Virgo. You've done this many times before. Instead, make sure to invoke the goddess of love amidst her journey through your sultry eighth house of intimacy, sex, and joint ventures.

Capricorn: You're Comfortable In Your Skin And Craving Romance

When was the last time you had a little fun? Besides, despite your workaholism and ruthless determination, you're actually really romantic when you want to be. You are all about traditions, you know. With the sun hanging out via your pleasure-seeking second house of income, finances, and comfort — which just so happens to belong to irresistible Venus — you'll be as confident as ever. This also makes everything feel better, too. Whether it be a delicious meal you indulge in, or perhaps even a romantic escapade, you never know, Capricorn.

Charming Venus will also be feeling cozy via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation. It all starts from within and when you're feeling good on the inside, everything else works in your favor.