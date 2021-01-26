Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, which means now's the time sort out gifts for your partner or BFFs. If you're on the hunt for a unique present, modern flower delivery company UrbanStems has plenty of festive bouquets and succulents that you can get delivered straight to your Valentine's doorstep. Here are some of the top UrbanStems' Valentine's Day flowers and plants that'll show your love this holiday.

UrbanStems has a selection of fun and unique Valentine's gifts that you can order to arrive by Valentine's Day, which is Sunday, Feb. 14. The brand offers everything from classic bouquets filled with red roses to one-of-a-kind arrangements that feature hand-dyed stems. If flowers are your ~thing~, there are also plenty of plants that are the perfect alternative to giving flowers this Valentine's Day, such as the "Two Hearts in One" offering, which includes two heart-shaped succulents. If you'd like to take your gift to the next level, you can even purchase gift sets which pair flowers and plants with other goodies like chocolates or candles.

For rom-com fans, there's even a new gift set that dropped on Jan. 26, The Love Fern. The offering is a collab with UrbanStems and Kate Hudon's King St. Vodka. The limited-edition gift, which comes with a potted Blue Bell fern and a plant mister, is a nod to Hudson's role as Andie Anderson in the 2003 romantic comedy, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Of course, the Love Fern was the plant Hudson's Anderson gave Matthew McConaughey's Benjamin Barry, which he famously let die. The gift even comes with a 15% discount code for King St. Vodka on ReserveBar.com, since there's no booze included with the plant.

If your Valentine (or Galentine) is not a How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days stan though, there are plenty of other offerings to choose from:

Flowers

For a classic V-Day delivery, try these bouquets, which are all under $65.

Succulents & Plants

Sending a gift to someone who loves greenery? There's The Love Fern, of course, as well as plenty of funky succulents to choose from.

If you're based in Washington, D.C. or New York City, you can have your flowers delivered via same-day shipping. In Washington, D.C., your delivery will be made through contactless methods, which means couriers will either call or message your designated recipient beforehand to coordinate a drop off location. If you're sending a gift to a nationwide address outside Washington, D.C. or New York City, UrbanStems offers next-day delivery. You'll need to make sure your order is placed by 2 p.m. local time the day before the desired delivery date. Once the delivery is complete, you'll receive a confirmation email.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31 when you receive your delivery. They include throwing away the packaging and wearing a face mask if you meet your delivery person.

