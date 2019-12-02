It's not yet Giving Tuesday, but Universal Standard is making it easier than ever before to combine your splurging and donating this year — talk about a great way to justify treating yourself to some new clothes! Universal Standard's Cyber Monday 2019 Denim Drive gives shoppers the chance to treat themselves to cute new jeans while donating their old ones in the process, and if you've ever tested the quality of Universal Standard's denim IRL, you know this is a pretty big deal. The brand's jeans are typically priced between $80 and $100, but during the Denim Drive, every pair will be available for just $25. No, this is not a drill.

How's it all go down, you ask? Right now, all the jeans on the Universal Standard website have been marked down to $25, so you can shop 'til you drop and place your order when you're ready. When your denim arrives at your door, a packing bag and shipping label will be included, and you can use them to mail two pairs of old denim to Blue Jeans Go Green, an organization that upcycles jeans and uses the cotton to create building insulation. The Denim Drive (and the discounted prices) only lasts through Cyber Monday, so if you're in the market for a denim revamp, read on for a few solid picks.

If you're more of a statement-maker, try the Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans in "Red Dahlia" ($25, originally $80, Universal Standard) for a looser fit and a pop of color:

If a light-wash look is what you seek, the Bae Boyfriend Jeans 30 Inch in "Light Blue" ($25, originally $90, Universal Standard) look great with a chunky sweater and some cute boots:

Last but not least, consider dressing up the Sava High Rise Flare Jeans in "Black" (Universal Standard) with pumps and a sparkly top for all your upcoming holiday parties:

Ready to treat yourself and make a difference in the process? Participate in Universal Standard's Denim Drive now and snag some $25 jeans while you still can.