Undocumented Teenager Blocked From Abortion For Now, Judge Rules
There's an ongoing battle to stop an undocumented teenager from getting an abortion — and it just keeps getting worse. A Washington federal appeals court temporarily blocked the 17-year-old's reproductive rights by shutting down her ability to obtain an abortion. Meanwhile, Twitter users are advocating for the 15-week pregnant teen, who goes by pseudonym "Jane Doe," with the hashtag #JusticeForJane.
Jane Doe is being held in an immigrant detention facility in Texas after crossing the border in September. On Sept. 25, the teen received a judge's permission to obtain an abortion (this is a requirement in Texas for minors who do not have parental permission). Despite that allowance, federal officials are continuing to keep the teen in the detention facility, and refusing to let her leave for the procedure.
On Oct. 20, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia decreed that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has 11 days to find the teen a temporary guardian. Once that happens, the guardian can accompany Doe to the abortion procedure.
However, Brigitte Amiri, an ACLU lawyer representing the teen, said finding a guardian could take months.
"This is a dangerous decision," the organization later tweeted out.
BREAKING: Court rules to further delay Jane Doe's abortion. This is a dangerous decision. More to come.— ACLU (@ACLU) October 20, 2017
"There's no reason why her immigration status should diminish her constitutional rights," Amiri argued during the hearing, according to The Austin Chronicle. “The [Supreme] Court has said no matter how much of an interest the government has in potential life, you cannot act on that interest to ban abortion for anyone.”
Many took to Twitter to slam the court's decision.
Young women don’t lose their right to make their own health care decisions just because they are in government custody. #JusticeForJane— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 20, 2017
Demand #JusticeForJane. Forcing a teen to carry a pregnancy against her will is a clear violation of her human rights. https://t.co/7kxUVAjqh7— Maureen Shaw (@MaureenShaw) October 19, 2017
Our government is expending unimaginable resources to control the body of a young a woman and force her to carry a child. #JusticeForJane https://t.co/R65AxEzM0m— Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) October 19, 2017
Keep up the fight. #JusticeforJane— Shirley's Galaxy🐱🐾 (@ShirleyClowder) October 20, 2017
Women are not incubators who can be forced to have a child.
Women must have control over their own body.
Unconstitutional, this is not pro-life this is a #ForcedBirth! The government is not allowed to control my body @anamariecox #JusticeForJane https://t.co/0gFu9BEbV2— Shelbyrae (@ShelbyraeLara) October 20, 2017
Cruel.— Seline 🗽 (@SelineOK) October 20, 2017
Unconstitutional.
Devastating to force the issue so long that it’s too late for her. My heart breaks for America. #JusticeForJane https://t.co/fH9wKTJYS3
According to CBS News, Trump administration lawyer Catherine Dorsey told judges that the HHS, which houses undocumented and unaccompinied minors, has a standard policy of "refusing to facilitate" abortions. She added that permitting the girl to go to a clinic would mean that the department would need to find alternate custody for the teen, along with arranging follow-up care.
“Even if she has that right, we don’t have to facilitate it,” Dorsey said, per The Washington Post. She also claimed that government officials are “looking out for the best interest of the minor child."
Dorsey added that the teen could return to her home country in Central America, though, she confirmed, the country does not allow abortions.
NARAL, a pro-choice orginzation, had a different take on the situation. The group accused the GOP of using the pregnant teen as a tool in their agenda to promote anti-choice idealogies.
This whole situation is awful. #JusticeForJane, always.