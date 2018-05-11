She's alive, damn it! Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns to Netflix for its first six episodes of Season 4 on May 30, and in case you're still mourning about the news of Season 4 being the comedy's last, you're in for a treat. Netflix has revealed which actors will pop up in guest stints on upcoming episodes, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Season 4 guest stars will make you even more excited about the show's return.

Upon the recent news of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ending after Season 4, sources also reported that Netflix and series producer Universal Television are considering releasing the series finale as a movie special. The companies will likely confirm this rumor once we finally have an official release date for the season's last seven episodes, but Netflix's list of fantastic guest stars now has me distracted from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's end being in sight.

Variety reports that the fourth season's guest stars will include Busy Philipps, Greg Kinnear, Bobby Moynihan, and Aidy Bryant. Fans have known about Philipps' cameo for awhile, thanks to her posting an Instagram photo of herself with Carol Kane, who plays Kimmy and Titus's wacky landlady, Lillian. Kane honestly doesn't get to play opposite characters outside of the main cast enough, so I'm quite excited to see Lillian's dynamic with Philipps' character.

We now know that Philipps' character is named Sheba Goodman, who Variety describes as "a hard-living heiress who has seemingly turned over a new leaf." Who wants to bet that Lillian will make a passionate speech about gentrification in Sheba's face?

Meanwhile, Nora Ephron fans who don't mind her movies' subpar secondary men (oh, just me?) will recognize fellow guest star Greg Kinnear as Meg Ryan's bookish and brainy boyfriend in You've Got Mail. We could even expect a shoutout or two to Kinnear's academic Frank in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as he's apparently playing a version of himself. Would teenage Kimmy have caught You've Got Mail in theaters before getting kidnapped? I'm down for her having an inexplicable crush on Kinnear yet having no idea about what he's been up to the past 15 years.

Co-creator and executive producer Tina Fey has also played her SNL card by enlisting former longtime cast member Bobby Moynihan and current star Aidy Bryant for the new season. Both of their laugh-out-loud comedic skills are underrated, but now may finally be their time to avoid the straight man role in a show and shine as absurd characters. Moynihan will feature as men's rights activist Fran Dodd, while Bryant plays the Reverend's new girlfriend Tabby Bobatti. ICYMI, Variety released a photo of Bryant in character, and her crazy eyes ensure that the show bringing back Jon Hamm's kidnapping Reverend won't be a waste of time.

The Reverend is also one of the recurring characters set to return for Season 4. Amy Sedaris' Mini Kanassis and Mike Carlsen's Mikey will also pop up, along with Jacqueline's onetime boyfriend Douglas (Derek Klena). I also have my fingers crossed for Fey to make another cameo, whether it be as Kimmy's psychiatrist Andrea or as a brand new character.

Season 4's first teaser explores Kimmy's first day of work, initially parodying the opening of The Mary Tyler Moore Show before Kimmy realizes that her new job may involve tough confrontations with colleagues. Expect to see "Kimmy Fires Someone!" as an episode title this year.

The teaser also suggests that we have plenty of zany musical moments to look forward to this season. We'll definitely need another unavoidably viral musical number from Titus before the series wraps, but I wouldn't complain if the show decides to revisit his hit "Peeno Noir." Maybe Greg Kinnear will duet with him?

The first six episodes of Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt debut on Netflix on Wednesday, May 30.