The series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was a hit when it landed on Netflix, heralded as the first great sitcom of the streaming era. Starring Ellie Kemper, the series followed the story of Schmidt and her move to modern New York City after being rescued from a Doomsday cult in Middle America. Over the show's four seasons, she experiences many jobs until she becomes a successful children's author. She finally divorces her cult leader husband, Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne. But he's not totally out of her life — a new special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend is coming, in which Wayne will do anything to foil Kimmy's planned wedding.

There's just one catch: It's an interactive special. Viewers will be in control of what happens to Kimmy, and how she overcomes her latest trials and tribulations.

Netflix has been doubling down on the "interactive special" front ever since the success of Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch introduced it to mainstream culture. The special for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was announced back in June of 2019, a few months after the debut of Season 4's final set of episodes.

Along with the regular cast of Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, and Jon Hamm returning, there will be a few new faces as well. Daniel Radcliffe will be doing a guest star turn, along with Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, and Johnny Knoxville.

Here's the teaser:

Check out the first look photos:

Netflix

The synopsis reads:

Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!

Netflix

Kimmy's friends look like they might not approve of the viewer's choices.

Netflix

But with a drink like this, do you think they'll complain?

Netflix

Netflix's interactive special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend premieres Tuesday, May 12, 2020.