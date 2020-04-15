Nothing says spring, like a string of Ulta sales. Though Ulta's coveted 21 Days of Beauty sale has officially ended for the spring season, that means it's time for the next best thing: Ulta's 2020 Spring Haul Event, which, thank God, is happening right now. The Spring Haul Event essentially pulls together huge savings from a ton (as in, more than 90) of different brands. And, you guys, the deals this year are too good.

The Spring Haul Event began on Friday, April 10 and lasts until Saturday, April 18, meaning you still have a few days to take advantage of the sales. If anything, consider starting with Morphe, the affordable makeup brand touted by BeauTubers and other influencers alike. In fact, the brand is currently running deals on two major influencer collab palettes. The mini Morphe x James Charles Palette ($13, regular $26, Ulta) is currently 50% off its original $26 price tag, and The Jeffree Star Artistry Palette ($21, regular $35, Ulta) is currently $14 off.

NYX Professional Makeup is also running a BOGO 50% off deal for Ulta's Spring Haul Event, meaning you could snag an Epic Ink Liner ($9, Ulta) or the Micro Brow Pencil ($10, Ulta) and snag a regular $5 Butter Gloss ($5, Ulta) for just $2.50.

If you're a fan of ColourPop, the brand's Super Shock Shadows ($6, Ulta) are discounted from an already unbelievable $6 to just over $4, and the brand's Super Shock Highlighters and Blush ($8, Ulta) are marked down to just over $5. If you need to restock your skincare, e.l.f. Cosmetics is offering 40% off certain skincare items. Allow me to recommend my e.l.f. holy grails: the SuperClarify Cleanser ($4, regular $6, Ulta), the SuperHydrate Moisturizer ($8, regular $12, Ulta), and the Beauty Shield Vitamin C Pollution Prevention Serum ($10, regular $16, Ulta).

The deals don't end there. Brands live Maybelline, Revlon, Bliss, Garnier, and so much more are having jaw-droppingly good discounts under Ulta's Spring Haul umbrella — but they won't last forever. Head to the Ulta website now to restock your essentials.