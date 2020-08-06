If you’re an Ulta Beauty Ultamate Rewards member, August is all about you. The beauty brand has planned a month-long celebration for all of its members. The first-ever Ulta Beauty “We Love Our Members” event brings more rewards, points, and exclusive offers to all those involved in its Ultamate Rewards program. The deals are already happening, and if you don't want to miss out, it’s not too late to sign up for Ulta Beauty’s loyalty program and reap all the benefits.

One of the biggest gains of this event is that it’s never been easier to get points. Although one point always equals $1, you can earn extra points without breaking the bank all throughout August. With more and more points, you can get some seriously crazy deals. And all these new points you’re going to be racking up can be used on any and every product or service with no exclusions. Get started on growing your points by downloading the Ulta Beauty app for an immediate 50 points. Not to mention, there will be a bunch of exclusive, in-app offers throughout August you won't want to miss out on.

Courtesy of Ulta Beauty

If you’re ready to (safely, of course) get rid of your COVID-19 quarantine hair, Ulta Beauty is offering $20 off any hair service of $50 or more at its in-store salons. Ready to fix up your roots or just chop off the extra length? You should definitely schedule your appointment ASAP. Given how states are at different levels of reopening, make sure you check Ulta Beauty’s store tracker to see if the Ulta Beauty salon near you is up and running.

There are new deals and bonus point offers coming out every week on Ulta Beauty's website, as well as some exclusively on the app, so make sure you stay up to date. Since this celebration of Ultamate Rewards members ends on Aug. 29, you have plenty of time to gather up all the points you need for some serious saving. Whether you’re looking forward to a fresh, new ‘do for a discount or simply the extra points, Ulta Beauty’s “We Love Our Members” month was made for you.