There are some things you just love to hear, and Ulta Beauty's 2020 Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale is definitely music to my ears. This isn't any beauty discount. The makeup retailer is offering up to 50% off skincare, eyeshadow palettes, face masks, and more. And, that's just for this week's deals. Ulta Beauty is dropping different weekly discounts on select beauty products for the time being, so you never know what amazing bargain is coming.

Even after offering pretty major sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Ulta Beauty's not phoning it in for its holiday event. For the week of Dec. 14, there's a spectacular BOGO deal on mascara (two Benefit Cosmetics mascaras for $30), among discounts on PÜR and Urban Decay. As for any last-minute holiday shopping, you're trying to wrap up (pun intended), you can get free curbside and in-store pickup or shop the sale in-person at your local Ulta Beauty. However, online orders probably won't make it in time for Dec. 25.

You'll want to shop fast, though, because these deals only last for a week. As for what's coming next week, that's a surprise. Whether you're shopping for yourself or for others, don't miss out on this week's Ulta Beauty 2020 Beauty Blitz Sale.

You can either double up on your favorite Benefit Cosmetics mascara or grab two different ones to get the two for $30 deal. I've got my eye on the Roller Lash ($25, Ulta Beauty) and the BADgal BANG! ($25, Ulta Beauty) mascaras because I'm all about volume and long-lasting color when it comes to my lashes.

Nothing says treat yourself like a mud mask, and PÜR's Dirty Girl Masque ($18, Ulta Beauty) has over 100 five-star reviews heralding its brightening power. It also comes with a free gift with purchase, so you can get a little something extra for yourself.

Get ready to up your everyday makeup with Urban Decay's Naked Reloaded palette ($25, Ulta Beauty). This palette includes 12 mattes, metallics, and shimmering neutral shades from a soft peach to a chocolatey brown.

"[BaBylissPRO's Portofina Dryer ($112, Ulta Beauty)] doesn't dry out my hair at all. No frizziness here, just pure smoothness and shine. My hair stays this way all day even throughout crazy weather," one reviewer commented. This hairdryer has six heat and speed settings to help you get your perfect style, regardless of your hair type.

PÜR's 4-In-1 Cloud Cream ($23, Ulta Beauty) is just what everyone's skin needs this winter. It hydrates, calms, smooths, and primes your skin to leave your face looking and feeling healthy. Remember, dewy skin always starts with a solid moisturizer.