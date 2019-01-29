If you've attended any Super Bowl watch party, then you know the big game is about more than just football. It's about snacks, comradery with your best pals (sprinkled with a healthy dose of a friendly rivalry, of course), and maybe a couple of drinks throughout the game. If you will be partaking in this year's festivities, Uber has a deal you might want to know about for after the game. Uber's "Unhappy Hour" Promotion will give football fans in the losing city free rides after the end of the 2019 Super Bowl.

This year's Super Bowl matchup features the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. The big game kicks off in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3. When the game ends, Uber will issue up to $50 in free ride credits for customers living in either Boston or Los Angeles, depending on which team loses, according to AdWeek. In case you don't already know, the Patriots play in Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium, which is roughly half hour drive from Boston. Additionally, the Rams play at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the heart of downtown LA. That's why Los Angeles and Boston are the two top (er, only) contenders for this discounted ride deal.

So, how does it work? Uber will issue the credits to those who are enrolled in the ride-share services' rewards program, according to The Boston Globe. The newly-launched loyalty program offers four membership levels, with each tier including more benefits than the previous one. Uber riders can earn points on eligible rides or Uber Eats orders. The Uber Rewards Program has perks like flexible cancellations, priority pickups at the airports, and access to highly-rated drivers, according to Uber. If you're an Uber Rewards member, you'll be able to access up to $50 in fare credits for rides that take place up to 60 minutes after the end of Super Bowl LIII. This is all a part of Uber's "Unhappy Hour" campaign targeted at that soul-crushing hour following the end of the 2019 Super Bowl (for the losing team, that is). You can join the Uber Rewards Program waiting list by signing up on Uber's website.

There's no denying that it's hard to watch your team lose (been there, done that). Patriots fans probably know this feeling all too well after last year's eight-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. (But, hey, at least the Patriots are back for another go at the championship ring.) Leave it to Uber to come through with a legit deal for fans in the losing team's city. Even if your team loses, you will still feel like a winner (kind of) with a discounted Uber ride back to your place.

However you choose to drown your sorrows after the Super Bowl LIII wraps up on Sunday night, do it responsibly and take heart in knowing that Uber has your back. So, if you're already an Uber Rewards member, be a good person and use the promotion to treat your friends to a safe ride home, too. May the best team win.