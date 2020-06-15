Uber Eats is making it even more convenient to get your favorite meal delivered straight to your doorstep. Uber Eats' new Priority Delivery and Restaurant Rewards Program include upgrades for your next delivery experience. Here's how you can use the features to make ordering from your go-to spots a little better.

Uber Eats launched both the Priority Delivery and the Restaurant Loyalty Program on Monday, June 15. For the occasions when you'd like to get your food even faster than usual, Priority Delivery will cut between 5 and 10 minutes from your standard delivery ETA. Depending on the order, you'll need to pay a fee ranging from 50 cents to $2, of which a portion will go to your delivery person.

To use Priority Delivery, you'll simply need to select "Priority" from the list of delivery options when checking out in your Cart. It'll show you the ETA of your expedited delivery as well as the extra fee you'll need to pay. After you've made your order, you'll be able to monitor the driver's progress so you're ready as soon as they arrive. Alternatively, if you'd rather save on your regular order fee, you can opt for the "No Rush" delivery option, which will include a longer wait time (and reduced delivery fee) as compared to the standard delivery time and fee.

Courtesy of Uber Eats

Alongside the new delivery option, Uber Eats also unveiled the new Restaurant Loyalty Program, which allows you to become a "virtual regular" at your favorite restaurant. You can now earn points towards a reward at spots you order from often and monitor your progress every time you order from a participating restaurant. It's up to restaurants to build a respective loyalty programs on the platform, and there are already thousands of restaurants across the globe that are opting in, including joints in New York, Paris, and Sao Paulo. Your purchases on Uber Eats will also continue to count towards Uber Rewards, too.

To access your Loyalty rewards, head to the "Rewards" section on the homepage. Under "Your Favorites," you'll be able to scroll through the spots you like to frequent. Once you select a restaurant, it'll open up the restaurant's menu so you can peruse the options. At the top of the page, you'll see a purple diamond tracker, which tracks the progress of your rewards at that specific restaurant and tells you what you need to earn a reward. If you want to monitor your rewards activity for all your favorite restaurants, select "Account" from the main bar and then head to the "Restaurant Rewards" section.

Courtesy of Uber Eats Courtesy of Uber Eats

Once you've earned a reward from a restaurant, you'll be notified via an in-app billboard, push notification, and an email. The reward will be automatically applied to your account, and you have 90 days to redeem the reward at the respective restaurant.

Food delivery has been a go-to for many during the pandemic, and there are some go-to tips to follow when you order out during this time. According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of June 8, you should avoid physical contact when retrieving a delivery order, pay using a contactless method, and wash your hands or use sanitizer after retrieving the delivery and discarding the packaging. It's also good to remember to tip your delivery person a little extra (if you're able) for their services during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.